Tales of Arise and Kalypso Media games went up on Russian Steam

Company Bandai Namco Games raised the cost Tales of arise in the Russian segment Steam… By pre-order and on release, the new jRPG was available for 1,999 rubles, but now it has risen in price to 2,499 rubles per basic edition …

Prices for the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition have also changed – from 2,799 and 3,199 rubles to 3,299 and 3,699 rubles, respectively.

Apparently, Bandai Namco continues to adjust the value of its games on Steam in Russia. In July of this year, the Japanese publishing house increased the ruble prices in the store for Little Nightmares 2, Dark Souls 2-3, Code Vein, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Tales of Berseria and others.

Other companies began to raise prices, including Bethesda and Kalypso media… All parts of the latter have recently risen in price Tropico, Commandos and a number of other games, not only in Russia, but also in other regions, with the exception of the USA and Europe …

Examples of price increases :

Tropico 6 – it was 1,399 rubles, now 2,299 rubles ;

; Commandos 3: Destination Berlin – was 189 rubles, now 299 rubles ;

; Port Royale 4 – was 1,399 rubles, now 2,299 rubles ;

; Sudden Strike 4 – was 779 rubles, now 1,099 rubles ;

; Dungeons 3 – was 999 rubles, now 1,699 rubles ;

; Vikings: Wolves of Midgard – was 999 rubles, now 1,699 rubles…

Read also: Test Drive Unlimited Creators Announce Improved Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Race for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S…