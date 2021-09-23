The Africans who “sold” the Danish footballer to Italy were detained in Russia :: Football :: RBC Sport

The arrested persons sent a fake transfer offer under the guise of representatives of the Danish football club. It is reported that the attackers managed to get € 800,000.

In St. Petersburg, four Africans were detained on charges of fraud against an Italian football club. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The officers of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, together with the regional department of the FSB of Russia, on suspicion of large-scale fraud, detained four immigrants from West Africa,” the press service said.

It is noted that one of the detainees is a Russian citizen, a native of Burkina Faso. The rest of the detainees are citizens of Nigeria.

It is believed that the detainees developed a scheme that simulated the transfer of a football player from a Danish football club. It is noted that they received information about the interest in the player from the Italian team, the name of which has not been specified.

The detainees made a fake passport in a fictitious name, with its help they opened an account in one of the banks in St. Petersburg. This account was indicated in the accompanying documents instead of the details of the Danish football club.

“As a result of this fraud, the money of the Italian club in the amount of € 800 thousand, intended to pay for the transfer of a football player, came into the possession of the attackers and were stolen by them,” the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

It is reported that a criminal case was opened under Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud). The suspects were detained in the city of Murino, Leningrad Region. At the same time, during the arrest, one of the suspects tried to hide from the outside of the balcony on the 17th floor. “The policemen managed to hold him back at the last moment and lift him back. Thus, they saved his life, ”the press service noted.

The detainees managed to spend part of the stolen money. It is also reported that the amount of more than 57 million rubles. seized. “All four defendants are in custody. The preliminary investigation continues, ”added the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.