The agent spoke about the continuation of the career of Timofey Mozgov

Stanislav Ryzhov, agent Timofey Mozgov, spoke about the continuation of the career of his ward.



“Timofey is training with Andrei Maltsev’s Khimki, who will play in Superleague-1. We can say that he stayed with the former coach from last season. We are grateful to Khimki for the opportunity to train! And we continue to monitor the market. It so happened that in the summer nobody needed a clean center – no matter how much they were looking. We continue to monitor the situation.

I can confirm that the negotiations with Lokomotiv-Kuban took place in early August, while the information leaked to the press recently, in mid-September. It is incorrect to discuss the amount, and in the end, the Krasnodar team did not sign a clean center. They have acquired Jonathan Motley, who is filling out the positions of the heavy forward and center. They also decided to keep Alan Williams, who had been treating a knee injury for the last year.

Leaving for the NBA? I put it this way: “It should not be completely ruled out that Mozgov may receive an offer to return to the NBA later during the season.” Once again, “later in the season.” It is clear, however, that we can talk about the spring, when someone in the NBA may need to replenish the roster. I’m not angry: it is clear that loud headlines are needed.

Retirement? Much will depend on the development of events. He is full of energy and ready to play – but precisely to play. Training an entire season without competitive practice is another matter. Let’s see. At the moment, we are not discussing the end of a career with him, “- quotes Ryzhov as saying” Sports day after day. “