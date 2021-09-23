the announcement of the new season – who is the favorite, what changes in the teams’ line-ups. Sport-Express

Will someone be able to interrupt the victorious stride of CSKA, which retained the leaders and signed the Swede?

The new VTB United League season kicks off on Thursday – the 13th in a row. The last two years have shown that CSKA is no longer so clearly dominating the rest of the tournament participants. The team of Dimitris Itoudis took only fourth place in the 2020/21 regular season, behind Zenit, Lokomotiv-Kuban and UNICS. In the first round of the playoffs, the army team experienced colossal problems with Nizhny Novgorod, winning the end of the decisive third game largely due to the stupid losses of Casey Shepherd. Then everything fell into place. In the semifinals CSKA defeated Zenit quite confidently (3: 1 in the series), and in the final did not leave any chances for UNICS (3: 0).

A bet on the stars, a bet on our own

In the summer, the Moscow club became even stronger. He kept all the leaders, signed the country’s main basketball player Alexei Shved and won an argument against Barcelona for the star Marius Grigonis. In terms of names, this roster is not inferior to CSKA of the 2018/19 season, which won the Euroleague. Major competitors supported the arms race. Zenit seriously strengthened the bench and made up for the departure of Kevin Pangos by signing two top players – Jordan Mickey and Shabazz Napier. True, the latter was seriously injured and, it seems, is unlikely to play until the New Year. Will the blues, whites and blues sign a new point guard for a short contract or will they still declare Conner Frankamp to the United League? The question is open.

UNICS went through the biggest restructuring this summer. Kazan tried to keep coach Dimitris Priftis, who has built a solid team over the past four years. Not having a large budget, the Greek returned the club to the Euroleague, and he went to coach his native Panathinaikos. He was replaced by an experienced Croat Velimir Perasovic, and the team’s roster changed beyond recognition. Kazan signed 10 newcomers at once, including the third number of the NBA draft in 2008 O Jay Mayo and the fifth number of the draft in 2015 Mario Hezona. Plus, last season, Jarrell Brantley, who played for Utah, and Isaiah Kanan, who remained in Kazan. It has long been a long time since so many masters highly regarded overseas have gathered in one European club. Let’s see what comes out of all this.

Lokomotiv-Kuban also replenished with strong legionnaires. First of all, we are talking about striker Greg Whittington (reminiscent of Will Clyburn in his style of play), whom Zenit wanted to get, and Jonathan Montley, who has been in the Clippers rotation for the last two seasons. Alan Williams is expected to return to service in October. The former Brooklyn center got off to a great start last season (doing a double-double in almost every game) but then suffered a serious knee injury. The most interesting thing will be watching the progress of Loko’s young players. This season Andrey Martyuk, Vladislav Yemchenko, Zakhar Vedishchev, Sergey Dolinin, Valery Kalinin and other talented students of the Academy can count on a decent playing time. If Evgeny Pashutin really bets on the Russians, and the team can repeat its last year’s result in the VTB League, then Krasnodar will deserve the most flattering reviews.

Who is able to surprise

Alas, there will be no fifth top club this season. Khimki could not enter the international tournament due to financial problems, but still avoided bankruptcy. The yellow-blues still have a team in the VTB Youth League, and the base, consisting of trainees and free agents, will play in Super League-1.

In the absence of Khimki players, Nizhny Novgorod should retain their place in the top 5. There are only two legionnaires in NN – Latvian forward Rolands Freimanis and American point guard Lazerik Jones. But this is a conscious choice. Zoran Lukic’s team continues to adhere to the concept of a club where Russian basketball players are able to give results. Last year, Anton Astapkovich played a couple of crazy matches, in the new season players of the national team Mikhail Kulagin and Dmitry Khvostov can fully restart their careers. True, the second is still injured.

From the three remaining Russian clubs, one should hardly expect any serious accomplishments. Parma’s limited budget did not allow finding equivalent replacements for veterans – Boris Savovich and Lorenzo Williams. Although due to a good back line – led by Adas Yushkevichus and Jeremiah Hill – the Permians are still able to compete for 7-8th place. The same cannot be said about Avtodor and Yenisei. Although the Saratov team lured the best coach of the 2018/19 VTB League, Emil Raikovich, they were not convinced at all by the transfer campaign. 34-year-old Pavel Sergeev as the main point guard is more of a Super League level. Krasnoyarsk residents have long lived by their own laws, selecting very dubious legionnaires and calling Drazen Anzulovich the best coach in history.

The most interesting foreign club will be to watch Zielona Gora. Last season, the Polish club made it to the playoffs for the first time, and also opened European basketball to Iffe Lundberg. In the new season, the club has a new coach, Oliver Vidin, as well as quite a few talented basketball players, including Serb Dragan Apic, who has not taken root in Loko.

VTB United League. Season is 2021/22. Regular season participants: CSKA, UNICS, Zenit, Lokomotiv-Kuban, Nizhny Novgorod, Avtodor, Yenisei, PARMA-PARIMATCH, Tsmoki-Minsk (Belarus), Zelena Gora (Poland), Kalev (Estonia), Astana (Kazakhstan).