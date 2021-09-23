The Ethereum network recorded a transfer of $ 63 million with a commission of $ 4.2 :: RBC.Crypto

The transaction was made between two addresses of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. This may indicate an internal movement of digital coins initiated by the trading platform itself.

The Ethereum network recorded a transfer of 20 thousand ETH ($ 62.9 million at the exchange rate at the time of the transaction). According to Etherscan, the digital coin transfer fee was $ 4.2. The cryptocurrency was transferred to one of the Binance addresses. This may indicate an internal transfer made by the trading platform itself.

On September 14, it became known about the transfer of more than $ 2 billion and a commission of $ 0.78 in the bitcoin network. The transfer of 44.6 thousand bitcoins was carried out from one unknown address to another unknown address.

On September 19, a transaction was recorded, during which the holder withdrew from his wallet more than 616 bitcoins, which had been stored on it since 2012. 10 years ago, the owner of the wallet bought the cryptocurrency for a total of $ 8.1 thousand (about $ 13 per coin). At the time of the transfer, the value of bitcoins stored for nine years exceeded $ 29.5 million (an increase of almost 3600 times). The transaction fee was $ 0.48.

