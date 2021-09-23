The EU has created its own processors on the RISC-V architecture – the first batch has been tested

The consortium European Processor Initiative (EPI), created with the aim of developing domestic chips for future European supercomputers and thus gaining independence from the United States in the field of high-performance computing (HPC), announced the receipt of the first batch of EPAC 1.0 test processors on the RISC-V architecture and their implementation. first successful tests. With reference to the press release, EPI reports this portal TechPowerUp…

The chips use general-purpose Avispado computing cores with RISC-V architecture. They were developed by SemiDynamics. The four cores are grouped together and complemented by a vector computing unit (VPU) created by the Barcelona Supercomputer Center (Spain) and the University of Zagreb (Croatia).

Each group also contains Home Node blocks (interconnect) with L2 cache, ensuring the coherent operation of memory subsystems, developed by the Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden). The chip also contains the STX tensor-stencil accelerator developed by the Fraunhofer IIS. The French laboratory CEA-LIST was responsible for the development of the variable precision computing unit (VRP). All cores in the new processor are connected by a high-speed connection using SerDes blocks from EXTOLL.

The first 143 EPAC processors were manufactured at GlobalFoundries’ facilities using the 22nm FDX22 process technology, with an area of ​​only 27 mm2, use FCBGA 22×22 packaging and have a clock speed of 1 GHz.

To date, the EPI consortium unites 28 technical partners from 10 European countries.