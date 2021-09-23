The expert made a forecast about the bitcoin rate | News | News

By the end of this year, bitcoin can update its historical record and rise to $ 75 thousand, Akmal Nazirov, a resident of the CSR expert club, said on September 5.

“Already this year, the cost of the cryptocurrency will be able to reach $ 73-75 thousand. It should be noted that September opened with a price higher than $ 45 thousand, which indicates the primary interest of the buyer,” the expert said in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

Nazirov added that Bitcoin was able to recover more than half of its fall in three months.

“Now the currency is trading at $ 50 thousand. A strong signal for the cryptocurrency to continue climbing is the intersection of the global trend line, which will allow the price to go above its maximums,” the specialist said.

The expert clarified that interest in bitcoin is currently observed among large investors in Latin American countries, which can also become a factor in the growth of cryptocurrency.

On August 23, the value of bitcoin briefly exceeded the $ 50,000 mark for the first time since mid-May.

According to Binance, bitcoin as of 05:42 Moscow time grew in price by a little more than 2.5% – to over $ 50 thousand. But soon the exchange rate decreased and was in the region of $ 49.9-49.8 thousand.

On the same day, Michael Ross-Johnson, CEO of the Chatex p2p cryptocurrency platform, said that bitcoin is growing due to news of the expected update in September, as well as the influx of investor funds in altcoins.