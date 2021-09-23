The iQOO Z5 ?? Large Z-series heating on the basis of the power supply

by

23 September 2021, 10:51

iQOO Preferred by iQOO Z5 ?? New Medium Z-Series Smarter, specially designed for young people. The unit is marked with a quick combination of colors and a starting point with the help of a vial. Who are you ?? The LPDRR5 and UFS 3.1 pre-fired memory standards in liquid volumes, with a small battery of 5,000 Ah and a total of 44-kW per hour. Â îòëè ÷ èå îò ïðåäøåñòâåííèêà, iQOO Z5 îòîø¸ë îò êàïëåîáðàçíîãî âûðåçà ôðîíòàëêè â ïîëüçó îòâåðñòèÿ ïî öåíòðó, óâåëè ÷ èë äèàãîíàëü ýêðàíà äî 6,67 “, ñîõðàíèâ ïðè ýòîì 120 Ãö ÷ àñòîòó è åãî òèï ?? IPS.

Â îñíîâå íîâèíêè ëåæèò ÷ èïñåò Snapdragon 778G ñ æèäêîñòíîé ñèñòåìîé îõëàæäåíèÿ, à íà çàäíåé ïàíåëè ðàñïîëîæèëñÿ áëîê òðîéíîé êàìåðû, âîçãëàâëÿåìûé 64-Ìï ñåíñîðîì ñ âñïîìîãàòåëüíûì 8-Ìï øèðèêîì è 2-Ìï ìàêðî-îáúåêòèâîì. Ïðèÿòíûìè áîíóñàìè äîëæíû ñòàòü ñòåðåîäèíàìèêè, 3,5-ìì àóäèîðàçú¸ì è áîãàòàÿ ïî íûíåøíèì ìåðêàì êîìïëåêòàöèÿ, âêëþ ÷ àþùàÿ áëîê çàðÿäêè è ñèëèêîíîâûé ÷ åõîë.

The iQOO Z5 ?? Large Z-series heating on the basis of the power supply

The Chinese iQOO Z5 will accept 28 centimeters on 8/128, 8/256 and 12/256; Color solutions of the third: textual and color-coded white-light guarantee, high-quality color

The iQOO Z5 ?? Large Z-series heating on the basis of the power supply
Mobiltelefon.ru

IQOO Z5 Technical Specifications
No 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Stitch OriginOS 1.0 on Android 11
Kkan 6.67 “, 20: 9, 2400 x 1080 dots, 120 Hz, 240 Hz, 1500: 1, HDR10, DCI-P3, LCD
× message Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
CPU: 8 days, Kryo 670, 4 x Cortex-A78 2.4 ö + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.8 ö, 6 nm
GPU: Adreno 642L
ÎÇÓ 8 ÃÁ
LPDDR5		 12 ÃÁ
LPDDR5
ÏÇÓ 128 ÃÁ
256 ÃÁ
UFS 3.1		 256 ÃÁ
UFS 3.1
SIM and memory card Two nanoSIM cards
Size Oena, AI, HDR, Clear, Fine Mode, Video Recording 4P, 1080p
Basic: 64 p, /1.79, autofocus
Wide: 8 ns, f / 2.2, capture angle 120 degrees
Close: 2 Ìï, f / 2.4, 4 cm
Yellow Center test, 16 Ìï, f / 2.45
Attacker 5000 ìÀ h
Order USB-C, 44 Vt, FlashCharge
Connectors Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4 / 5 ÃÃö
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS, Beidou, ÃËÎÍÀÑÑ, Galileo, QZSS
NFC No
Biometry Screen Print the pallet on the top
Recognition of lice
Çvuk Audio, 3.5 mm audio, LDAC, SBC, AAC, aptX HD; aptX Adaptive
Water supply Screen Print the pallet on the top
Recognition of lice
Size and weight 164.7 x 76.68 x 8.49 mm
Price 1899 Man
€ 2099
(21 380
23 630 credits)		 2299 Money
(25,890 credits)

aliexpress

© Vladimir Novalov. Mobiltelefon

About iQOO Materials

Leave a Comment