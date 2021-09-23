“The match against Malmo is not taken into account at all. The strongest will play ”, Semak reports about the game with“ Wings ”- Football

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak answered questions ahead of the RPL championship match against Wings of the Soviets.

– Exactly in a week the home game against Malmo in the Champions League will take place. How much is this taken into account when preparing for the match with Krylya?

– Not at all taken into account. All my strength and thoughts are exclusively about the upcoming game with Wings.

– Given the number of injured players, is there any desire to save someone from the base?

– No, the strongest will play.

– What can you say about the dynamics of recovery of the injured?

– Unfortunately, at this stage, the injured have not yet joined the general group.

We are waiting for Slava Karavaev – tomorrow there will be an examination, which, in our opinion, will allow him to start working on the field.

As for Serdar Azmun, he does not train in the general group yet, he has an individual program.

Dejan Lovren begins to study according to an individual program. As for Magomed Ozdoev, he is still the farthest from joining the general group.

– Samara did not start the championship very well, but in the last four rounds they won three victories. What are the strengths of Igor Osinkin’s team?

– The team plays in a very organized manner, there is a good selection of players, many are quite young, but they already have experience of playing in the RPL.

Defeats at the beginning of the championship? Perhaps we haven’t rolled into the season yet, perhaps one or two players were missing in positions that needed to be strengthened.

The team has a balanced composition, played, they show effective and high-quality football.

Let’s wait for an interesting game: they want to win, and we want to win at home. Therefore, everything will be decided on the football field, – said Semak.