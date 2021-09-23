The new chief referee of the RFU has become known :: Football :: RBC Sport

The contract with the former FIFA referee Vitor Pereira was signed for two years, one of the tasks of the Portuguese will be the reform of the referee training system

Read us on News News

Photo: Alexey Eremin / Russian Football Union



Former FIFA referee Portuguese Vitor Pereira headed the refereeing department of the Russian Football Union (RFU). The head of the RFU Referee Committee Ashot Khachaturyants told reporters about this.

It is noted that the contract with the specialist was signed for two years.

“One of the tasks of the new head of the judicial department is to analyze the current situation with refereeing in Russia and reform the system of training for judges,” Khachaturyants said.

According to him, the number of quality schools for training judges in Russia is not enough. “By the end of the year, Vitor will present a roadmap for his work, which will be carried out within two years,” Khachaturyants added.

He also noted that one of the selection criteria was the experience of refereeing at a high level. According to Khachaturyants, three candidates were considered for this post, among whom there were no Russians.

In addition, he stated that in order to achieve the goals of the RFU, a person with great experience was needed. “I thank Viktor (Kashshai) for his work, but in order to achieve the following goals, we need a person with a different experience,” Khachaturyants said.

The head of the RFU answered the question about the sale of rights to show the Russian championship



In this post, the Portuguese replaced the Hungarian specialist Viktor Kashshai, who left his post on 13 September. The RFU explained the departure of the Hungarian by organizational changes in the RFU. Kashshai himself, after his dismissal, said that he was proud of the work done.

Vitor Pereira is a former referee in the FIFA and UEFA categories and served as referee at the 1998 and 2002 World Championships. In addition, he has served as chief referee for European competition.