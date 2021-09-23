The party has begun: Cindy Crawford, Ashley Graham, Kylie Jenner, Heidi Klum and others are already celebrating Halloween

Ashley Graham
Formally, Halloween falls on October 31 – All Saints Day, but celebrities are ready to celebrate this holiday for a whole week! Plus, why not go for a few suits at once? The first parties took place over the weekend, and Jessica Biel, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Graham, Cindy Crawford, Kate Beckinsale and many others have already shown their looks.
Randy Gerber and Cindy CrawfordCindy Crawford
Kate Beckinsale and Jonathan VolukKate Beckinsale and Chuck Liddell
Devilry, frankly, is still not enough: many stars have chosen funny outfits or played on iconic images from cinema and pop culture. So, Jessica Biel came to the party in the form of her own husband, Justin Timberlake. At the same time, Justin himself took on the modest role of a microphone.
Jessica Biel and Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake
Kate Beckinsale appeared before her subscribers in the form of Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly, while Kylie Jenner and her friend Anastasia Karanikolau played the famous episode with Madonna and Britney Spears kiss at the VMA in 2003.
Halsey added a gothic mood – the singer chose the image of Marilyn Manson, and little Stormy Webster followed in the footsteps of her mother Kylie Jenner – the baby tried on a dress very similar to Kylie’s outfit from Met Gala this year.
Halsey
The main trendsetter on Halloween, Heidi Klum, is still preparing for her grand party and intrigues fans, but she has already shared a photo in which she and her husband Tom Kaulitz are captured in sparkles.
Fireworks,
– Klum signed the photo succinctly.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
But we are sure that Heidi will still amaze our imaginations!
Nina Dobrev and Ariel VandenbergParis HiltonAmber VallettaLisa RinnaZoe Deutsch and Charlotte DavisTeddy Charles, Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta and Randy GerberCaitlin CarterMolly Sims and Scott StaberJasmine TuxDemi Lovato
Kourtney KardashianParis Jackson and Gabriel Glenn