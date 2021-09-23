The party has begun: Cindy Crawford, Ashley Graham, Kylie Jenner, Heidi Klum and others are already celebrating Halloween

Ashley Graham

Formally, Halloween falls on October 31 – All Saints Day, but celebrities are ready to celebrate this holiday for a whole week! Plus, why not go for a few suits at once? The first parties took place over the weekend, and Jessica Biel, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Graham, Cindy Crawford, Kate Beckinsale and many others have already shown their looks.

Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford Cindy Crawford

Kate Beckinsale and Jonathan Voluk Kate Beckinsale and Chuck Liddell

Devilry, frankly, is still not enough: many stars have chosen funny outfits or played on iconic images from cinema and pop culture. So, Jessica Biel came to the party in the form of her own husband, Justin Timberlake. At the same time, Justin himself took on the modest role of a microphone.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake

Kate Beckinsale appeared before her subscribers in the form of Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly, while Kylie Jenner and her friend Anastasia Karanikolau played the famous episode with Madonna and Britney Spears kiss at the VMA in 2003.

Halsey added a gothic mood – the singer chose the image of Marilyn Manson, and little Stormy Webster followed in the footsteps of her mother Kylie Jenner – the baby tried on a dress very similar to Kylie’s outfit from Met Gala this year.

Halsey

The main trendsetter on Halloween, Heidi Klum, is still preparing for her grand party and intrigues fans, but she has already shared a photo in which she and her husband Tom Kaulitz are captured in sparkles.

Fireworks,

– Klum signed the photo succinctly.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

But we are sure that Heidi will still amaze our imaginations!

Nina Dobrev and Ariel Vandenberg Paris Hilton Amber Valletta Lisa Rinna Zoe Deutsch and Charlotte Davis Teddy Charles, Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta and Randy Gerber Caitlin Carter Molly Sims and Scott Staber Jasmine Tux Demi Lovato

Kourtney Kardashian Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn