The Russian national team will start the Olympic hockey tournament with a match with the Swiss – 09/23/2021

The Russian national team will play in Group B, the meeting with the Swiss will be held on February 9. On February 11, Russian hockey players will play with the Danes, and on February 12, they will meet with the Czechs. On February 12, Group A will host a game between the national teams of the USA and Canada. The Group C match between the teams of Finland and Sweden will take place on 13 February.

The group winners and the best runner-up team will advance directly to the quarterfinals. All other teams will play qualifying matches for the right to play in the quarterfinals on 15 February. The quarterfinals will be held on February 16, the semi-finals on February 18. The match for third place will take place on February 19 and the final on February 20.

On September 3, it was announced that National Hockey League (NHL) players would be competing in the Olympics. The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang were held without the participation of NHL players. Then the International Olympic Committee, IIHF and NHL failed to agree, and the league refused to interrupt the regular season during the Olympic tournament. Russian hockey players then became the winners of the Olympics. The Olympic hockey tournament with the participation of NHL players was held from 1998 to 2014.