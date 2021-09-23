The State Duma reacted to the decision of the US team to hold a training camp in Russia – Gazeta.Ru

State Duma Deputy Svetlana Zhurova, commenting on the decision of the US luge team to hold a training camp in Sochi, said that good conditions have been created in the capital of the 2014 Olympics. Zhurova’s words are conveyed “Sport-Express”…

“The Olympics in Sochi were really prepared. There were the warmest impressions of the competition there. Therefore, if American athletes come to Sochi, it will be great. The track is very good and fast. We really have excellent conditions. We talked, I think, with our federation and agreed. And we have a very good federation. This is not bad for us. Thank God, there are situations when sport is out of politics, ”Zhurova said.

The Sanki Center hosted bobsleigh, skeleton and luge competitions as part of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

Earlier Zhurova explained the millionth difference in the salary of Fabio Capello and the Olympic coaches.