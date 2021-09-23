The surface of the moon was shown in great detail

The Green Bank Observatory and the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) have released a new image of the lunar surface showing Tycho crater. This image was taken at the highest resolution ever captured with ground-based surveillance instruments.

As reported on the NRAO website, a detailed image was made using the new radar installed on the Green Bank Telescope (GBT). A photo captured at the current highest resolution contains approximately 1.4 billion pixels. The image itself covers an area of ​​175 by 200 km. This allowed scientists and engineers to capture the entire Tycho crater. By the way, its diameter is 86 km.

“This is the largest synthetic aperture radar image we have received to date,” says Dr. Tony Beasley, director of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. looking forward to sharing more images from this project in the near future. “

The observatory also clarified that the GBT is currently the world’s largest fully controlled radio telescope. The new instrument, with the help of which it was possible to obtain detailed images of the lunar surface, was installed on it at the end of 2020. This technology allows a radar signal to be transmitted from Earth to space, which is then converted into images.

“This is done with synthetic aperture radar,” explains engineer Galen Watts. “Each pulse transmitted by the GBT is reflected off a target, in this case the surface of the moon, is received and archived. The stored pulses are then compared with each other and analyzed to create an image. “.

The expert notes that the transmitter, target and receivers are constantly moving, because we are moving in space. However, this does not make it difficult, but rather helps to get clear images.

The fact is that constant movement creates small differences between the pulses, and it is these differences that make it possible to obtain a higher resolution of the image – the image is more detailed than if it had been obtained using ideally stationary observations.

“Radar data like this has never been recorded at this distance and at this resolution,” Watts concludes. takes many hours to compute. Ten years ago it would take months of computation to get just one image from one receiver. “