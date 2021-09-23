Tomi Lamsa named the reasons for the defeat at Severstal

Tomi Lamsa named the reasons for the defeat of Salavat Yulaev from Severstal

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the defeat to Severstal (1: 2) in the KHL regular championship match.

– It turned out to be a very difficult match. We created a lot of chances, but the puck didn’t go into the goal. There were several factors that prevented us from winning – the excellent performance of the opposing goalkeeper, the lazy play of our players for the first 40 minutes and our unwillingness to do the dirty work to score. I am very dissatisfied with the way we acted when we were able to equalize the score. We cannot make such mistakes.

– What surprised Severstal when playing in the minority?

– The opponent acted aggressively, I will note the goalkeeper again.

– Doesn’t it seem that your opponent took you very well?

– We didn’t have enough passion and drive to score. This was the reason for the defeat.

– The team scored two goals in two matches. Are the players running out of steam?

– I have already said why only two goals were scored. In the past and in this match, the goalkeepers did well. We were not ready to pay a serious price for winning such a game, – GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Lamsa.

