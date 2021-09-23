Tomi Lamsa named the reasons for the defeat at Severstal

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the defeat to Severstal (1: 2) in the KHL regular championship match.

– It turned out to be a very difficult match. We created a lot of chances, but the puck didn’t go into the goal. There were several factors that prevented us from winning – the excellent performance of the opposing goalkeeper, the lazy play of our players for the first 40 minutes and our unwillingness to do the dirty work to score. I am very dissatisfied with the way we acted when we were able to equalize the score. We cannot make such mistakes.

– What surprised Severstal when playing in the minority?

– The opponent acted aggressively, I will note the goalkeeper again.

– Doesn’t it seem that your opponent took you very well?

– We didn’t have enough passion and drive to score. This was the reason for the defeat.

– The team scored two goals in two matches. Are the players running out of steam?

– I have already said why only two goals were scored. In the past and in this match, the goalkeepers did well. We were not ready to pay a serious price for winning such a game, – GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Lamsa.

