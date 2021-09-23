Tractor – CSKA. Forecast and bet for 1.89 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Traktor will be hosted by CSKA. The game will take place at the Traktor Arena on September 23rd. The meeting starts at 17:00 Moscow time. “Traktor” – CSKA: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Tractor”

Having played in eight fights, the Chelyabinsk team was able to win 13 points, thanks to which the team takes the third place in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

After the first defeat of the season against Jokerit (4-5 OT) “Tractor” issued a series of five unbeaten matches, which started with the defeat of Riga “Dynamo” (6: 1).

Further wards Anvara Gatiyatulina finished with Severstal (2: 1 B), Vityaz (4: 3), Neftekhimik (3: 1) and Kunlun (4: 1).

But in the last fight on the ice, something went wrong. In front of the fans’ eyes, Traktor not only interrupted a good streak, but also survived a crushing defeat from Dynamo Minsk (0: 5).

CSKA

Muscovites took part in nine games and scored 14 points for all their matches. Such indicators allowed the red and blue to break into second place in the West.

After a crushing defeat from Avangard at the start of the regular season (0: 4) CSKA issued four victories. On their way, CSKA demolished Dynamo Riga (3: 2), Sochi (4: 1), Ak Bars (2: 1 OT) and Loko (3: 1).

Finish a winning streak to five with your charges Sergey Fedorov interfered with “Barys”. The Moscow guys lost at home to the representative of Kazakhstan (3: 6).

Later, CSKA dragged the capital’s derby with Spartak (5: 3) and slammed Avtomobilist (3: 2 OT). Well, in Nur-Sultan, CSKA took revenge on Barys (2: 1 OT).

The victory of “Traktor” is estimated at 3.26, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.04, and for the victory of CSKA – 2.00…

In the recent home game, all of Traktor’s defensive problems suddenly surfaced, which resulted in the team getting 5 goals from Dynamo Minsk.