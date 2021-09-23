Training in Monaco will be postponed from Thursday to Friday

The racing weekend in Monaco always started a day earlier than the rest of the Grand Prix: training took place on Thursday, and on Friday the teams had a day off. This schedule has existed since 1950, but it will change in the next season.

“The Monaco Grand Prix 2022 is three Formula 1 days and four days of operation for the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM),” said ACM spokesman Richard Micou. – Thursday will be dedicated to support races. Our organization is developing a schedule for a new format of the racing weekend, and it will soon appear on our website. “

Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali confirmed these plans, adding that the calendar for the next season will be discussed at the meeting of the World Motorsport Council on October 15 in Paris.

Stefano Domenicali: “The racing weekend in Monaco will take three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, not Thursday, Saturday and Sunday with a Friday break. These changes will take place next year. “

Domenicali also told about plans to hold one of the stages of the championship in Africa: “We received a request from Kyalami to return to the Formula 1 calendar. We discussed everything and found out their technical and financial readiness for the race. Negotiations are ongoing. We have received inquiries from other countries in Africa as well, but I am not yet able to disclose this information.

The beauty of sports is that we need to talk about the sports component. In our culture, human rights are key and important to respect. We believe that the holding of the Formula 1 stage in Saudi Arabia does not give any reason not to pay attention to what is happening there. We can help simplify and accelerate changes that may have taken longer.

On the other hand, we cannot expect that everything will change in the blink of an eye, because a culture that is thousands of years old is changing. I don’t want to get involved in politics, but it seems to me that the beauty of sport is that by organizing a Formula 1 stage, Saudi Arabia will prove that they really want change. “

Stefano Domenicali also commented on the clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix.

“It is impossible to feel the pressure that Max and Lewis feel in the cockpit, as well as their team leaders Christian Horner and Toto Wolff,” continued Domenicali. – But they put on a great show, and it’s great! They push the boundaries of possibilities. And the closer the end of the season, the more intense the struggle – not only of the riders, but also of the teams.

At Monza, they both could have avoided a collision if done right. The drivers are working to their limit, and I hope this will continue until the final race of the season, and their struggle will continue to keep in incredible tension. As for the Verstappen penalty, the work of the stewards must be respected. “