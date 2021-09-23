Traktor beat CSKA in Chelyabinsk for the first time in four years: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

In the first match of the day, Vladimir Tkachev’s puck brought victory to the Chelyabinsk team over the Moscow army team.

Roman Soloviev specially for khl.ru Olesya Usova specially for khl.ru Share this Direct link to material Print

2 – 1

33 Saves Villa helped Traktor defeat CSKA

Tractor Chelyabinsk 6.Pulkkinen Temu 17 ‘ 19.Tkachev Vladimir A. 27 ‘ 2 – 1 1: 11: 00: 0 09/23/2021 23. Wallmark Lucas fourteen’ 14:02 In equality

In the last match “Traktor” suffered a crushing defeat from Minsk “Dynamo” (0: 5), which became the first in regulation time for the team. Home coach sent forward Vladimir Tkachev to the center of the third link, sending to the first Alexey Byvaltsev. CSKA won the last three matches, and CSKA have not lost in Chelyabinsk since February 2017.

Anvar Gatiyatulin, head coach of Traktor:

– After the previous game, it was important for us to win. It’s great that the fans in the stands have increased, thanks to them for their support. A tense match in all three periods, adhered to the task for the game, controlled the puck well in the attacking zone, played well in defense. Thanks to the team for their dedication and character. Permutations in the links? During the pre-season training, only one trio played in full, so they did not want to shuffle the links from the beginning of the championship. It was important to understand who was working with whom, but after the game against Dynamo Minsk they decided to change the three. It’s good that everything worked out. Vladimir Tkachev has a slight injury, but the match has finished and, I think, everything is in order with him.

The first period was held in an equal fight, in the 15th minute Lucas Wallmark successfully substituted the club after a long throw Artem Blazhievsky and opened an account. Quite quickly, the score became equal – Alexey Byvaltsev intercepted the puck in a foreign zone and gave it to the free Pulkkinen theme… And in the second period, the third link has already played, where Tkachev was transferred. Link Sedlack entrenched in the zone, replaced Vladimir Tkachev tried to recoup with Nick Bailen, but the puck returned with a rebound from the defender, and Tkachev brought the Chelyabinsk team forward.

Sergey Fedorov, head coach of CSKA:

– The game did not work out for us in the best way. Of course, we ourselves are to blame for this. The puck did not stay in the opponent’s zone, for some reason they could not find the strength to spend more time in the attack. Plus, unfortunately, our deletions once again knocked down the rhythm of the game. After that there were some glimpses in the attack, but it didn’t work out. Although at the end we could find the key to the opponent’s goal and score a goal that would help to continue the game. Until twelve at night, we are a little overwhelmed, and then we will think about the next opponent. Ivan Fedotov played against the former team? There was no psychological factor, we stick to the goalkeeping schedule. Adam Reideborn had a good match with Barys, and Ivan was next in line. Vladislav Kotkov’s debut? He came from the ship to the ball. He did not manage to play a lot, but I think that the opening turned out well. We will continue to work with him and give him chances in games.

Soon Traktor could increase its advantage by realizing a double majority, but in 1 minute and 50 seconds the score on the scoreboard did not change. CSKA also unsuccessfully spent the first two periods in Nur-Sultan, where they were able to recoup in the third period. Here, like two days earlier, CSKA’s game has changed, they got several chances in the majority, and Roman Will coped with a large number of shots at his goal. The hosts survived and achieved their first success over the army team in four years.

Roman Will, Traktor goalkeeper:

– For us, it was a very important game after the defeat at Dynamo Minsk. We have shown where we stand as a team. Confrontation with Ivan Fedotov? We played with him last season and I want to note that he is a great goalkeeper and a good guy. But during the match I focus on myself and I don’t care who is in the opponent’s goal. Do I play almost non-stop? I like to play a lot, for me this is only a plus. But I understand that Traktor has two strong goalkeepers, so I will miss some matches.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Roman Will

Saved 33 shots, 18 of them in the third period.

Vladimir Tkachev

He was transferred to the third link, but this did not prevent him from becoming the author of the winning puck.

Ivan Fedotov

Saved 27 shots and helped the team survive in the second period.

Ivan Fedotov, CSKA goalkeeper:

– It was doubly interesting for me to play against Traktor and a little exciting, but at the same time it was an ordinary league match. We didn’t show the hockey we were supposed to, and the opponents played great. An unpleasant aftertaste remains, but this is not the end of the world. Thank God, the newcomers scored at Traktor, not those with whom I played in Chelyabinsk. We have one more match ahead, so I think we’ll take revenge. A duel with Roman Will? We had a good relationship with him, here we competed in a friendly way. But I think now neither he nor I were concentrating on this, but just wanted to win the match.