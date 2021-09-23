Usyk will release its NFT tokens: details from Binance

Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Alexander Usik (18-0, 13 KOs) will release a series of 5 commemorative limited NFT tokens in conjunction with the Binance NFT trading platform. The auction will open on Saturday, September 25, at 1:00 (Kyiv time) before the fight against WBA, WBO and IBF world champion Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs). It will run until Tuesday, September 28, 1:00.

NFT collection of the undefeated Ukrainian boxer will consist of five episodes: collectible tokens “Steel”, “Titanium”, “Gold” with a fixed price and tokens “Platinum” and “Diamond”, but the latter will be sold through an auction. Binance reports.

Platinum Owners will receive professional boxing gloves with Usyk’s signature… In turn, the sole owner of “Diamond” will conduct a training session with a 34-year-old athlete…

“With a fast and affordable solution based on Binance’s blockchain infrastructure, sports fans have a great opportunity to communicate with their sports idols in a new format,” said Helen High, head of Binance NFT.

The championship fight between Usyk and Joshua will take place on Saturday night in London at the Tottenham Football Club stadium. Note that the Ukrainian super heavyweight is a mandatory contender for the WBO belt.

What is NFT?

NFT – a type of cryptographic tokens, each instance of which is unique and cannot be exchanged or replaced with another one of the same token. The digital asset has a collectible nature and contains exceptional information, it is valuable as a cryptocurrency.

It is worth noting that a lot of athletes, clubs and championships have already issued their NFT tokens. These include the forward of the PSG football club Lionel Messi, the mixed martial arts fighter and ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Continental Hockey League (KHL) and many others.

As previously reported by OBOZREVATEL, Federal Reserve spokesman Lael Brainard spoke about the reasons for the “urgency of the matter” regarding the development of the US central bank digital currency. She notes that other countries, such as China, have already moved forward with their own currencies.