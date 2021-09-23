Valve Answered 20 Most Popular Questions About Steam Deck – Gambling Addiction

Valve continues to fuel interest in its ambitious portable console Steam Deck… In particular, she published answers to 20 of the most popular questions:

There can be several accounts on one console, and each of them will have its own settings and local save; Games that are not in the Steam library can be launched using Proton; It will be possible to add third-party games using the appropriate function; The interface on the Steam Deck will replace the mode Big picture, but the transition will take place in several stages; Improvements used in Proton will be available on the Steam Deck. For example, anti-cheat support; Games that do not require an internet connection can be played offline; Steam Deck uses the format ext4 with register standardization. The console will format the microSD properly; Using the function Remote play Steam Deck can be connected to a PC and used as a controller; A VR headset can be connected to the console, but the device itself is not optimized for such purposes; Docking the console will not provide any performance gain; All models are equipped with a glass screen with IPS-matrix. The version with 512 internal memory will have anti-reflective glass; The Steam Deck features two linear resonant vibration motors, each located below the trackpad; The console supports headphones with microphone as standard CTIA; The screen supports up to 10 simultaneous touches; Charging cable length – 1.5 meters; The console is currently only available on Steam, but Valve is in talks with retailers to make the device more affordable. The Steam Deck will have a multiboot to launch a particular OS, as well as access to the BIOS; It will be possible to load the OS directly from the memory card; External video cards are not supported; In the case of booking a certain model and a later desire to purchase a different version of Steam Deck, the user will have to cancel the previous order and create a new one. Because of this, his application will go to the end of the queue.

As a reminder, Steam Deck shipments in the US, Canada, UK and European Union countries will begin in December. In Russia, the console is expected only in 2022.