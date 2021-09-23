Valve Answered 20 Most Popular Questions About Steam Deck – Gambling Addiction

Valve continues to fuel interest in its ambitious portable console Steam Deck… In particular, she published answers to 20 of the most popular questions:
- There can be several accounts on one console, and each of them will have its own settings and local save;
- Games that are not in the Steam library can be launched using Proton;
- It will be possible to add third-party games using the appropriate function;
- The interface on the Steam Deck will replace the mode Big picture, but the transition will take place in several stages;
- Improvements used in Proton will be available on the Steam Deck. For example, anti-cheat support;
- Games that do not require an internet connection can be played offline;
- Steam Deck uses the format ext4 with register standardization. The console will format the microSD properly;
- Using the function Remote play Steam Deck can be connected to a PC and used as a controller;
- A VR headset can be connected to the console, but the device itself is not optimized for such purposes;
- Docking the console will not provide any performance gain;
- All models are equipped with a glass screen with IPS-matrix. The version with 512 internal memory will have anti-reflective glass;
- The Steam Deck features two linear resonant vibration motors, each located below the trackpad;
- The console supports headphones with microphone as standard CTIA;
- The screen supports up to 10 simultaneous touches;
- Charging cable length – 1.5 meters;
- The console is currently only available on Steam, but Valve is in talks with retailers to make the device more affordable.
- The Steam Deck will have a multiboot to launch a particular OS, as well as access to the BIOS;
- It will be possible to load the OS directly from the memory card;
- External video cards are not supported;
- In the case of booking a certain model and a later desire to purchase a different version of Steam Deck, the user will have to cancel the previous order and create a new one. Because of this, his application will go to the end of the queue.
As a reminder, Steam Deck shipments in the US, Canada, UK and European Union countries will begin in December. In Russia, the console is expected only in 2022.
