Valve’s New Technology Will Allow Steam To Play Games While They Are Downloading

Can’t help but tremble in your hands when the game files are placed on your hard drive? Can’t find a place for yourself with impatience, dreaming of quickly launching a freshly purchased game? Have you ever changed your PC with modern consoles (Dendy doesn’t count)? Well then, company for you Valve has some good news: its new patent will shorten the time between downloading a game from Steam and being able to play it.

The new system, which the developers plan to implement in the store, will be able to track the read operations performed by the exe file of each specific game to create a map of the data required to run. This information will be used to prioritize downloads so that players can start playing before the entire game has finished downloading. In other words: the first levels are loaded first, then all the rest.

In addition, this technology will allow you to track unused files and delete them to save space. But do not rush to throw your caps into the air and praise Gabe’s genius publicly – such technologies have existed for a long time. For example, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles. Even Valve in 2015 already tested it on Mortal kombat 10, but then there were more problems than advantages. Now, at least Origin and Battle.net have such systems on PC launchers. And the ability to delete unnecessary files is already used in the Call of Duty series: to save space, players can configure the client so as not to download the textures of unused resolutions or the single-piece part if the player does not plan to go through the story campaign.

Be that as it may, a good start. It remains only to wait for Valve to tie the technology to Steam.