Verstappen: I hope I will be in the lead for a long time

On Thursday at a press conference in Sochi, Max Verstappen spoke about the Monza incident and the fight for the title …

Q: Do you think RB16B will allow you to stop Mercedes’ dominance in Sochi?

Max Verstappen: It is hard to say. In principle, everything went well with us last year. Yes, before this track did not fit our car, but this season a lot has changed.

The fight will be tight. I’m looking forward to it. It looks like it will rain for most of the weekend, who knows what will change. Possible surprises, as with George Russell’s second spot in the Spa. Let’s see. I believe that the weekend can be successful for us.



Q: You will lose three places at the start for the incident at Monza …

Max Verstappen: I was already going to the airport when I learned that I was punished with the loss of three seats. I have my own attitude to what happened, I am not obliged to agree with them in everything, but that is, that is. We move on and do our best. The fine was not happy, but this is not the end of the world.

Question: Given the fine, is there a temptation to install a new power plant in Sochi and serve your sentence here?

Max Verstappen: There are many questions, during the weekend we will try to find an answer. Let’s see how everything goes, how competitive we are. Nothing has been decided yet.

Q: Lewis Hamilton suggested that you are affected by the pressure of the fight for the title, which is why you are so aggressive on the track …

Max Verstappen: Yes, I’m so nervous I can’t sleep! It’s so awful to fight for the title, I don’t like it at all!

Those who really know me understand that I am very calm about such things. I am a very calm person. It’s the best feeling in life to have a great car that allows you to fight for victory every weekend. These comments suggest that Lewis doesn’t know me at all, but that doesn’t matter. I am focused on myself, I like to lead the championship. I hope I will be in the lead for a long time.

Question: You were not surprised by the criticism that after the accident you did not go to Lewis to find out if he was hurt, because your car fell on top of him?

Max Verstappen: I got out of the car, looked to the left, where Lewis turned the steering wheel, tried to back up – in my opinion, he was in perfect order. On Monday or Tuesday he went to America for a fashion party. I think this is only possible if everything is good.