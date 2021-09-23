Walking the Old Trails: Death Stranding Director’s Cut Review for PlayStation 5

No aura of mysticism around Death stranding no more. The latest project of a game designer Hideo Kojima debuted almost two years ago. A simulator of walking, running and driving vehicles. Sci-fi movie starring big names. Transcendental logistics simulator about a child in a bank. It doesn’t matter how one characterizes this game today – in countless discussions and disputes, hundreds of truths have already been born, and the cultural footprint left Kojima Productions, in different contexts will remind of itself for many years to come.

In the meantime, the developers themselves decided to remind the whales that were washed ashore. Tomorrow, September 24, the premiere will take place Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – an extended and augmented version of the adventure, created for the console Playstation 5… In the age of reprints, remakes and relaunches, the re-release of not even the oldest title is unlikely to cause much surprise. But in fact, the “director’s cut” of Death Stranding is much easier to compare with the portfolio of Kojima himself, or rather with the releases of “Substance” and “Subsistence”, which at one time received the second and third parts of the cult line Metal gear solid…

Anticipating the most important question, let’s just say that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is still the same game. More beautiful, accessible and complete, but not at all giving its essence. Courier Sam Porter Bridges re-embarks on a painfully long and difficult journey through the ruins of a shattered America, metaphorically and literally connecting the souls and hearts of an isolated society. Which, of course, is achieved through the delivery of thousands of boxes of cargo, each of which is a promise and a small ray of hope.

The narrative foundation in Death Stranding: Director’s Cut hasn’t changed. The central focus of history remains the Bridges organization, led by America’s last president. In an attempt to build a new government on the ruins of the old, “Bridges” launch a complex multi-stage mission – stretching the so-called “Chiral Network”, a fantastic analogue of the world Internet, designed to give humanity a chance to survive after the apocalyptic catastrophe known as the “Death Exit”.

The realities of the new America, where the worlds of the living and the dead collide, make the deployment of a chiral network an impossible task, which, by the will of fate, falls on the shoulders of the courier Sam, formerly affiliated with Bridges, and now AWOL. The hero’s mission is to move step by step from point to point, connecting new people to the chiral network, relying on the help of the only companion – the baby BB, who lives in a special vessel and helps Sam avoid encounters with otherworldly threats.

No matter how difficult Death Stranding may seem from the outside, in fact, getting to know it is almost a therapeutic process. On duty, almost every mission of Sam is the delivery of various kinds of goods to remote corners of the game world. In the complete absence of compromises and conventions, the hero must literally wear the boxes on himself.

Throwing forty extra pounds behind his back, Sam loses stability, every new step turns into a potential risk, and a small mound on the horizon transforms into a potential battle with the boss – it can be quite difficult to conquer it.

Taking into account the difficulties of moving through the inhospitable landscape, Death Stranding naturally asks to use your ingenuity and attention – you can always find the best route, minimize risks and gracefully fulfill the most difficult order. If the ingenious plan went wrong, you slipped, and the priceless boxes were washed away by the flow of the river in an unknown direction – here is a whole mini-story for you, generated only by game mechanics.

The composition of the cargo and the route suggested by orders often determine the upcoming adventure. Some of the orders are trivial travels across beautiful wide expanses, accompanied by relaxing sounds of nature and music tracks. Others are adrenaline-filled forays into a territory teeming with dead creatures. And the third, for example, will take you on a long trip in a truck packed to the eyeballs, where the biggest risk is not getting stuck in rock.

If you focus solely on plot orders, then Death Stranding is perceived as a relatively linear work with a focus on narrative elements. The developers try to suggest different situations and change the scenery, filling in the gaps with cutscenes and unique episodes, such as clashes with Cliff performed Mads Mikkelsen…

When it comes to optional orders, Death Stranding fully reveals itself as a logistics puzzle, especially if you consistently try to earn the maximum rating.

As part of a natural progression, Death Stranding is gradually expanding the player’s arsenal with additional equipment and devices. Sam can carry expandable ladders, climb down ropes from heights and create various structures – storage boxes, observation towers, generators, entire bridges and more sophisticated structures like futuristic cable cars.