Wall Street trader does not rule out further Ethereum fall COINLIFE.COM

Peter Brandt shared his chart for the largest altcoin by market capitalization.

Peter Brandt, a Wall Street trader with 40 years of experience, believes that the largest altcoin by capitalization, Ethereum, could go into another decline when it reaches the level of 2,276 thousand dollars.

A trader known as Smart Contracter is of a different opinion. He believes that the downward correction in Ethereum is over, and the digital asset is ready to start growing in order to reach a new all-time high of $ 5.2 thousand.

Ethereum, which traded below $ 3,000 for most of September 22, against the background of an upward correction in the cryptocurrency market, is traded at the beginning of September 23 at a level of $ 3,100. From the point of view of technical analysis, a digital asset could be trying to find its “bottom” in the area of ​​$ 2.7 thousand.

Currently, the price of Ethereum is above the average value of a digital asset over the past 100 hours. The nearest resistance level is $ 3,135 thousand, and the key value that the asset needs to overcome is $ 3.2 thousand. Another important value from the point of view of technical analysis is the level of 3.4 thousand dollars.

Ethereum support levels are at around $ 3.05K, $ 3K, $ 2.8K, $ 2.65K and $ 2.5K. Entrepreneur Mike Novogratz considerswhat if Ethereum won’t go away during the next downward correction below $ 2.8 thousand, the market for this asset is “in good shape.”

