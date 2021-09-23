Wall Street trader does not rule out further Ethereum fall COINLIFE.COM

Peter Brandt shared his chart for the largest altcoin by market capitalization.

Peter Brandt, a Wall Street trader with 40 years of experience, believes that the largest altcoin by capitalization, Ethereum, could go into another decline when it reaches the level of 2,276 thousand dollars.

I am NOT predicting the end of the world. Even if the H&S works (a BIG IF) the log target is 2276. pic.twitter.com/Qs6kyCsODm – Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 21, 2021

A trader known as Smart Contracter is of a different opinion. He believes that the downward correction in Ethereum is over, and the digital asset is ready to start growing in order to reach a new all-time high of $ 5.2 thousand.

alright, im closing this thread off now, didnt quite get as low as i wanted but leaning more towards that abc being done and the bottom now being in. already scaled into some things and will be fully allocated tomorrow providing the dailys close looking like they do now pic.twitter.com/Y1cXYNdVvx – Bluntz (@SmartContracter) September 21, 2021

Ethereum, which traded below $ 3,000 for most of September 22, against the background of an upward correction in the cryptocurrency market, is traded at the beginning of September 23 at a level of $ 3,100. From the point of view of technical analysis, a digital asset could be trying to find its “bottom” in the area of ​​$ 2.7 thousand.

Currently, the price of Ethereum is above the average value of a digital asset over the past 100 hours. The nearest resistance level is $ 3,135 thousand, and the key value that the asset needs to overcome is $ 3.2 thousand. Another important value from the point of view of technical analysis is the level of 3.4 thousand dollars.

Ethereum support levels are at around $ 3.05K, $ 3K, $ 2.8K, $ 2.65K and $ 2.5K. Entrepreneur Mike Novogratz considerswhat if Ethereum won’t go away during the next downward correction below $ 2.8 thousand, the market for this asset is “in good shape.”