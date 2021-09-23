We looked at the iPhone 13 in action. Update or not?

Easy cosmetic repair

The cardinal design changes took place a year ago. Then Apple returned to the iPhone the angular style of the iPhone 4, and for many it “went” precisely against the backdrop of nostalgia. The new generation has hardly changed, this is good: whoever immediately liked the design will be approved even now. The one who was erroneous and gradually got used to it will not have to swallow validol again.

I belong to the second type: the iPhone 12 Pro was annoying at first with sharp edges, but now the 11th generation seems too licked, slippery. But the attitude towards the mini-version has not changed at all: a touchingly comfortable smartphone with a 5.4-inch screen, I don’t want to let go. Even if not the most popular model, but for those tortured by “shovels” – a ray of light.

From the familiar also the Ceramic Shield glass in front (harder than tempered 4 times), protection from water and dust according to the IP68 standard – you can dive to a depth of 6 meters for 30 minutes. Brushed aluminum frame (the Pro version is missing brushed steel). Looks stylish, does not collect prints. Lightning is in place, although after the iPad Mini everyone expected a switch to USB-C.

Further – changes. The buttons on the edges have been moved a little lower. Previously, they did not seem to complain, but now it has become quite convenient. True, iPhone 12 cases can be thrown away. Sorry, hand over for recycling. The “old man” fits into the new protection, but the case covers all the buttons.

This is how the case sits on the iPhone 12 Pro (and on the iPhone 12, respectively)

The “bangs” with sensors and a front camera were cut off at the edges by 20%, but over the year it “grew” a little in length. The changes are almost imperceptible. Almost: the earpiece has gone upstairs. This did not affect the sound quality. Alas, it is still impossible to take out the percentage of the battery charge. Face ID recognition speed and angle – same as in iPhone 12.

Left iPhone 13, right iPhone 12

But if everything is so similar, how can you tell the new iPhone from the old from afar? Location of cameras. The sensor of the main module was increased by 47%, there was not enough space under the “ultra-wide” – it had to be shifted diagonally. One peephole is larger than the other, reminiscent of two-lens reflex cameras Yashica, Rolleicord.

Thanks to the larger battery, the iPhone 13 is 11g heavier and 0.3mm thicker. You only notice this if you compare head to head. Still a relatively compact and lightweight smartphone, lighter than last year’s Pro version. iPhone 13 mini takes these epithets to the absolute.

The display has been improved, but 120 Hz is not

The Super Retina XDR display is up to 28% brighter in standard mode (up to 800), and the previous 1200 nits for HDR content. It seems that smartphones are approaching the limit when you can forget about the phrase “the image is visible under the sun”. It can be seen how. 800 nits is the same in the iPhone 12 Pro, on which I did not experience a lack of brightness.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

Other features are the same: True Tone, 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 cinematic color gamut. Some of the best displays on the market. But there is one important change. Compare the screens of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Pro:

Left iPhone 13, right iPhone 12 Pro

When tilted, the typical greenish tint for OLEDs appears. The iPhone 13 doesn’t have it: the white balance remains constant, no matter how you tilt the smartphone. PWM is present, but how serious – a detailed review and the first reviews of buyers with sensitive eyes will show.

Unfortunately, the ProMotion technology was not delivered and the adaptive frequency of 120 Hz is the prerogative of the iPhone 13 Pro. We’ll almost certainly see it in base models next year. I myself often use Android smartphones with screens of 120 Hz, even 144 Hz. Returning to the “regular” iPhone, I don’t feel pain – the animations are so smooth. But if you notice a difference from the first second, it’s best to look towards the iPhone 13 Pro.

Huge performance headroom

Together with the iPhone 13, the company introduced a new processor – Apple A15 Bionic. The same architecture, the same 5nm process technology, but ultimately a 20% increase in performance compared to the iPhone 12. However, the iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max and iPad mini 6 got an even more brutal chipset with a 5-core graphics coprocessor. In basic versions, the iPhone is a quad-core.

It is unlikely that you will notice a difference in your day to day work. The iPhone 12 will be around for years to come, both in terms of performance and iOS updates. But in top games, when processing photos, where the signal processor and the more powerful Neural Engine are involved in the first place, you can feel the acceleration.

Apple finally got rid of the 64GB models, now at least 128GB are on sale. Considering the previous price, great news. If you are going to shoot a lot of videos, photos, a 512 GB option is now available.

You can forget about the adapter included with the iPhone forever. If you have not left over from the previous iPhone or iPad, you will have to buy it separately for 2000 rubles. But MagSafe technology seems to be with us for a long time. It is still strange to watch how, in the era of digitalization and Apple Pay, someone sculpts wallets on the back panel. Which, by the way, fall off, which is why Apple allowed them to be added to the Locator app: fell off on the way – found by geolocation on the map. Like that meme: modern problems require modern solutions.

This is the first quick overview. We will test the autonomy in the full material or add it here after the tests. Apple says the battery life of the iPhone 13 mini has increased by 1.5 hours, the iPhone 13 by 2.5 hours. The contribution was made by the batteries increased by 11 and 15%, respectively, and the energy efficiency of displays increased by 20%. Assumes active use or standby – unknown. Judging by the reviews of foreign colleagues, the news is good: we are waiting for tenacious iPhones.

Halfway to Pro Shooting

The most important changes are in the camera. The matrix of the main module has grown by 47%, the pixel size is 1.7 microns while maintaining the resolution of 12 megapixels. This is how Apple’s philosophy differs from the cameras in Android smartphones. There, manufacturers increase the resolution to 64, even 108 megapixels, and then combine small pixels into large groups. Detailed tests and comparisons will show whether there is a difference.

First photos on iPhone 13. Scroll through the gallery

Let’s go through the changes for now. So, the main module has become larger and “absorbs” more light. That is, in the dark, you need a shorter shutter speed, there is less chance of catching a blurry shot, the night mode also works faster.

The new matrix shift stabilization also helps. Apple first tried the technology with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Obviously, the experience of implementing a large sensor and matrix stabilization has been successful. So now it has been ported to the entire iPhone 13 line. Videos captured on the go are even smoother.

In portraits of the iPhone 13, the face appears lighter. Otherwise, parity

“Ultra wide” (12 Mp, f / 2.4, 120 degrees) received a “faster sensor”. Not fast optics – which means better aperture – but fast sensor. Which implies only slightly accelerated photo processing. Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the detail around the edges of the frame is slightly better. And then, probably, self-hypnosis. Globally, nothing has changed. Autofocus, macro photography – all the fun went to the iPhone 13 Pro again.

Ultra wide, magnification 66%

Important changes in the software. First, Smart HDR technology is now fourth generation. This should be noticeable when shooting against the sun, especially in groups of people. And even better – with different skin colors. Automation makes faces stand out better, draws out more details in the shadows. Under normal conditions, the difference is subtle. Although when shooting with the front camera (12 megapixels, f / 2.2), the increase in detail is noticeable.

Secondly, “Styles” of the photo appeared. Each can be adjusted to the tone and temperature. All changes are made to the frame during intra-camera processing, and not superimposed on compressed-compressed JPEG, as ordinary filters do. A more natural result with more detail in the frame. For example, artificial intelligence recognizes a face and does not touch it, but increases the contrast and saturation of objects around.

Third, expect an influx of tick-currents and Reels with blurry photos. The function is called Cinema Effect. We’ve already seen this in Android flagships, but Apple is pushing the movie component. The camera detects all people in the frame, and you can focus on any person. Or the automation will understand itself. This will blur the foreground and background. This is how the depth effect appears.

You can still see the fake blur blemishes around the edges, but it works pretty well now. The portrait mode was also not built right away, it got much better over time. The same thing works with the front camera.

The question “is it necessary?” remains open. For all the aspiration of smartphones to a bright film future, for the average user it looks like pampering. Light, composition, foreshortening and a million more details affect the “cinematic” picture, and not just the blur. But to “blur” unnecessary details on the background, just so that they do not interfere – here “Kinoeffect” is perfect.

There are a couple more nuances. Video in “Cinema Effect” is recorded at a maximum of 1080p 30 fps. You won’t be able to shoot in the dark. And the file is suitable for editing only in iMovie and FinalCut. Play with focus, say, in Adobe Premire (yet) will not work. In general, we follow the development.

Hi-Tech Mail.ru opinion

The Apple iPhone 13 is not a revolutionary device, but rather the iPhone 12s – an improved base model on all fronts. But Apple can call the smartphone whatever it wants, the main thing is that for the price of last year’s iPhone 12, we get the optimal model with at least 128 GB of memory, an advanced camera, a bright display and performance that will last for many years. Prices:

iPhone 13 mini 128GB – 69 990 ₽ ;

; iPhone 13 mini 256GB – 79 990 ₽ ;

; iPhone 13 mini 512GB – 99 990 ₽ ;

; iPhone 13 128GB – 79 990 ₽ ;

; iPhone 13 256GB – 89 990 ₽ ;

; iPhone 13 512GB – 109 990 ₽…

Should you upgrade your iPhone 12? Probably not. You already have an excellent smartphone that is not much inferior to the new model. The memory can be expanded via iCloud + (the subscription is cheaper than the new iPhone), the screen is bright, the camera is without tricks like “Styles” and “Movie Effect” and takes pictures with dignity in the dark.