weekend poster 18 – 20 June

In St. Petersburg, new restrictions came into force on June 17, but we still have a poster for you for the weekend. Several concerts, festivals, new movies – read what we have prepared for you.

The festival started last week and will run until July 3rd. This is a series of open-air classical live music concerts. The gardens, squares and parks of St. Petersburg will feature works by Bach, Mozart, Rimsky-Korsakov and other famous composers. The Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra of the North-West, the Constellation Quartet, the Gabbiano Orchestra string orchestra will play for the audience, soloists of the Mariinsky and Mikhailovsky Theaters and the Musical Comedy Theater will perform the parts.

For two days, Sevkabel port will become a platform for fans of T-shirts and prints. Here will be held master classes in silk-screening, guests will be able to create their own unique drawing and even print it on a T-shirt. In addition, the festival will be able to customize T-shirts using different technologies and try experimental methods of applying prints. It will also host lectures on art and fashion history, photography, creativity therapy and recycling.

680 R

The show museum invites residents and guests of the city on excursions. A group of up to 20 people will be able to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of virtual reality. Here it will be easy for a short period of time to walk across the country, or rather, on the model, which is an artistic image of Russia. Visitors are waiting for: kilometers of railway tracks and trains, day and night, thunder, lightning, fires, smoking steam locomotives, flying saucer, Bigfoot and much more.

In the art gallery “Molbert” a personal exhibition will continue for several days, where visitors will be able to see the works of the contemporary Bulgarian artist Boyan Stoyanov. The exposition consists of more than twenty digital art portraits of celebrities: not only people, but also characters that reflect the spirit of the times.

2500-5000 R

This weekend there will be a costume festival. A portal to the New Brave World will open in the Temple Of Deer space. The event will feature artists from St. Petersburg and Moscow, as well as from the Urals and even from other countries: there will be dances, music, a show program. And, most importantly, the unique atmosphere of magic.

1,000 R

For two hours Tatyana Morozova will read poetry and prose: the works of Tsvetaeva, Brodsky, Dovlatov and many others. Accompanied by: piano and violin. It will not be just a concert, but a real performance directed by the master of word work Yuri Tomoshevsky.

The weather makes you go outside. But why not spend time here taking care of your poorly healthy mind? The road is five kilometers long, races in this park take place regularly. Anyone can take part: a professional, an amateur, and even a beginner. You just need to register, print the barcode and take it with you to see your result in the protocol.

In St. Petersburg, 30+ degrees are promised at the weekend. It’s time to sunbathe. Get out of town, walk in parks, lie on the lawn. For example, you can go to the Yastrebinoye Lake near the village of Kuznechnoye or to the Vyaryamyanselka Ridge State Nature Reserve.

Also, cinemas are still open in the city, although the room occupancy has decreased from 75% to 50%. We present you new movies:

At the box office since June 16, 2021 Director Patrick Hughes



Professional bodyguard Michael Bryce enlists old acquaintances, a hitman and his wife, for a special operation in the Amalfi Coast. Their goal is to stop a cyberattack that could lead to the collapse of the European Union.

At the box office since June 17, 2021 Actors Enrico Casarosa



His unforgettable vacation, in which there is a place for homemade pasta, and ice cream, and endless rides on a moped, a boy named Luca spends in a beautiful seaside town located on the Italian Riviera. Not a single adventure of Luka is complete without the participation of his new best friend, and the carelessness of the rest is overshadowed only by the fact that in fact, in the guise of a boy, a sea monster is hiding from the depths of the lagoon, on the shore of which there is a town.

At the box office since June 3, 2021



The feature film “Cruella” tells the story of the formation of the most legendary rebel and the most fashionable villain of Disney – Cruella de Ville. The lead roles will be played by Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The action takes place in London in the 70s, engulfed in an emerging punk rock culture. It will be a confrontation in the fashion world, the film will make viewers look differently at the famous villain.

Peterburg2 is giving away souvenirs based on this movie. Hurry up to take part!

Also, the theater season has not yet ended in the northern capital. Performances can be seen in large state and small private theaters.

Premiere February 1, 2020 Director Svetlana Ben



“House Monsters” is a story that took place in an ordinary house. Although he is so ordinary, if he was filled with mischievous, but funny neighbors: one of them constantly occupies the bathroom and sings arias there, the other conducts strange experiments in the attic, the third drink all the coffee, and what the rest are doing is even inconvenient to tell. It seems that they are real monsters! And when such creatures live in the house, life turns into … a fun adventure.

Premiere 18 October 2018



The plot of the play is based on the story of the great love of Jay Gatsby, a man of indomitable vital energy, for the charming, captivating with her tender beauty Daisy Buchanan, a girl from high society. For the sake of being with his beloved, the ambitious protagonist achieves extraordinary financial success and popularity in society. However, Daisy chooses another. And Gatsby, in pursuit of a false dream, loses to the harsh material world with a mirage, and an unpredictable fate leads to a tragic ending.