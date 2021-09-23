What is happening in the KHL, September 23, 2021, the problems of Lokomotiv, Jokerit and Metallurg lead the KHL

We are sharing another portion of observations and conclusions from the matches of the KHL regular championship.

Siberia has everything as always: a failed selection, there are questions for the coach. But it’s too early to twitch

In Novosibirsk, again, everything is not thankful. Under the direction of Andrey Martemyanov “Siberia” gave a bad start, gaining only 5 points in eight matches, the team plays very hard hockey, and a duel with any more or less skilled opponent invariably turns into defeat. Not a single trump card that the club could count on is working for Sibir. Famous home walls do not help – only one tortured victory in LDS over Kunlun. Markers of Martemyanov’s coaching style, to which the mentor taught in other clubs, do not appear: Siberia does not manage to build a game on fast attacks, and most are the worst in the KHL.

Of course, it’s not only the head coach, but also the level of the performers. It seems, Kirill Fastovsky again, the selection failed, because there are no leaders in the line-up, those who could drag the Siberia. The top scorer of Novosibirsk has only 4 points, and this is Denis Golubev – force plan forward. Nick Shor, Anton Vedin, Egor Milovzorov and other seemingly leading forwards failed the start of the season, which is why Siberia looks like a gray, faceless team, which cannot take its toll either by skill or diligence.

Definitely, the selection in the club could be more successful. And there is no need to nod at a modest budget, just look at the legionnaires in Vityaz or Torpedo – these are clubs roughly comparable to Siberia in terms of financial capabilities. But what can I say, Fastovsky brought top foreigners to Novosibirsk more than once, and now, in the era of the salary cap in the KHL, it should be even easier for him. But the recruiting of the squad seems to be ready to put Siberia on the way to at least some prospects for the season.

It is clear that Martemyanov also does not work perfectly. We see many disciplinary flaws and systemic errors among the Siberian players, and this is already the coach’s prerogative. Although he himself seems to see the key problem in the personalities and has already hinted that he will soon have to cut it alive.



But in hockey, as a rule, when the club fails, it is the head coach’s head that flies first. A few more indistinct matches, and a chair swayed under Martemyanov. However, does it make a lot of sense to fire this mentor? I am sure that sooner or later he will somehow be able to rectify the situation, and the loss of points for Siberia at this stage is not as critical as in previous seasons. In the East, there are Amur, Admiral and Kunlun, which do not even really claim to playoffs, Barys is shaking, Neftekhimik is unlikely to last long in the Cup eight. So the Novosibirskians will definitely have chances for the playoffs with Martemyanov. But how the revolution will respond to the coaching bridge during the season is impossible to predict.

Skabelka cannot cope with Lokomotiv. It seems that the boss of the club will soon run out of patience.

Lokomotiv is the second club for the current season where a coaching resignation is very likely. And, frankly, if it happens in the coming days, it will be very justified, since it looks like hockey players and Andrey Skabelka speak different languages. A team with a cool line-up and an understandable system of play (remember the last season and the playoffs) at the start of this championship suddenly turned into a disunited team, where hockey players turn on at will, labor discipline is almost zero, and it hurts to watch the defense. And Skabelka doesn’t seem to be able to do anything about it yet.

He cannot force the Lokomotiv players to play not in separate segments, but the entire match. He cannot achieve concentration even in his own zone, which is why the Yaroslavl people make gross individual mistakes in batches. It cannot prevent Lokomotiv from failing at the start of matches and immediately taking control of the game and the puck – the squad allows them to act from a position of strength right away, and not at the moment when the scoreboard is, conventionally, 0: 2. Finally, Skabelka is not yet able to make his key hockey players work out rather big salaries.… Shalunov, Petersson, Korshkov – very weak start to the season. And the same Reed Boucher, if we take out the brackets the match with Riga “Dynamo”, which ended for the American with an assistant hat-trick, has shown itself so far only in one match with “Torpedo”. Which Lokomotiv, by the way, also had to gnaw out.

They expected Lokomotiv to skate at the start of this regular season, as Metallurg, Dynamo Moscow or Jokerit do, but the Yaroslavl team twitches, shakes and puffs. And even if they win, they do it with some kind of fervor. Goals are given very hard, the defense is stable, the well-worn Pasquale (maybe it’s enough for young Isaev to polish the bench?) Does not help out. It is fashionable to attribute such problems to the difficult preseason, where the basis for the playoffs is being laid, but it seems that this is not the case. Firstly, in the Olympic season with a month’s pause before the cup stage, it makes no sense to work on physics according to standard templates. And secondly, the president of Lokomotiv Yuri Yakovlev this reason will not satisfy in any case. In general, he is a rather impatient leader: he fired Alexey Kudashov in the fall after a series of defeats, although he had a super-successful season behind him at Lokomotiv; cleaned up quickly Craig McTavish, without giving it even time to adapt. I think Skabelka also has no immunity, and 6 defeats in nine matches hint that Andrei Vladimirovich has very little time left to correct the situation.





Jokerit and Magnitka are two different leaders of the KHL

Some clubs have colossal problems, while others are nice to see. However, this is normal for any regular segment. Now the eye of hockey aesthetes is delighted, first of all, by the Moscow Dynamo (although for the sake of fairness, we note that out of seven matches the blue and white had only one with a top rival), as well as Jokerit and Metallurg. The last two are now leading in the KHL.

These two teams are in great shape, but their hockey is very different. And it’s great that the KHL has a variety of styles that bring results. “Jokerit” professes a power, physical, simplified in a technical sense model, uses powerful pressure and forechecking all over the court, and the plan to capture other people’s goals is painfully primitive. Please note that this season the “jesters” do not really load the puck on a nickel, but rely on attacks from the defenders from the blue line and putting clubs in the “line of fire”. And I must say that this simple technique has been worked out by “Jokerit” almost to the point of automatism.

Of course, the Finns score goals and otherwise, just the “throw-substitution” method is the basis of almost any attack of “Jokerit”, if the opponent’s defenders had time to turn their faces. So far, such tactics, coupled with the excellent physical training of the team, keep Jokerit among the leaders of the Western Conference. The “buffoons” have already won 8 victories in a row, and this is the best intermediate result of the club with Lauri Maryamaki, which has been working in Helsinki for the fourth season.

If “Jokerit” is a punchy pressure, then “Magnitka” in the current championship is an example of creative thinking and combination hockey. I think that Metallurg fans brought up on the brothers’ game Koreshkovykh, Razin, Goltsa, Gusmanovaremembering the art performed by the troika Mozyakin – Kovarzh – Zaripov, now they should be satisfied, because their favorite team is playing not only efficiently, but also effectively.

So far, summer selection aimed at facilitating, accelerating and intelligent development of the team is working. Obviously, Ilya Vorobyov It is more convenient to work with technical gamers, of whom there are plenty of them in Metallurg now, than with overall “lockers”, although the Urals did not remain without muscles (Chibisov, Akolzin). As a result, “Magnitka” has an excellent balance of links, any combination that goes on the ice can draw a goal, and in general it is striking how smooth, deep the composition of the attackers has crept up in Magnitogorsk. Maye and Curry, Goldobin and Lipsik, Karpov and Korostelev, Nikontsev and Koshelev – everyone already has at least 6 points for performance, and it is not surprising that Magnitka is now the most scoring team in the KHL. And yet there is still mired in “minuses” Grains, Chibisov, Nekolenko.

There are not even three, but four game links, and such a rich variety of masters can be the envy of any KHL club. It is unclear how all this attacking cavalry will show itself in the playoffs, where they rarely achieve success with beautiful hockey, but there is still a lot of time until March. In the meantime, you can simply enjoy the game of “Magnitka”.