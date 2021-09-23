Whims ready to prove he’s a superstar

The negotiations, which began on March 23rd, were extremely difficult. At times, contacts between the general manager of the northerners Bill Guerin and Kaprizov’s agent Paul Theophanos were interrupted for several weeks. But in the end, having met on Monday at the famous South Beach in Miami, the parties shook hands, and on Tuesday Guerin returned to St. Paul with Capricious.

It was almost a detective story. When exactly Kaprizov flew from Moscow to the United States – Guerin refused to clarify, but this happened a long time ago, since Kirill had already managed to undergo a full vaccination here and sit out the prescribed quarantine.

“I also have my own sources,” Guerin smiled slyly. “(That Caprice flew to America) I knew that very day.”

Already knowing that Cyril flew into the country, Guerin did not force events. And on Monday, finally, something happened that the general manager had been waiting for six months.

“We had contacts in the previous days,” Guerin said on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Caprice. “I knew where Kirill was, but decided to leave them alone for a while. On Monday, his agent called me, but at At that moment I was just holding a meeting with our coaching staff and could not pick up the phone. I sent him an SMS: “I can’t speak, I’m at a meeting.” To which I immediately received an answer: “I think you should go out.” Well, I went out (Theophanos) said: “Look, I think it’s time for us to see each other.” I answered, “Until tonight, then!” And flew to Florida. ”

It’s no secret that the main stumbling block was not so much the amount as the term of the contract. “Minnesota”, of course, wanted to tie their best player for as long as possible – seven or eight years. The 24-year-old Kaprizov, hoping to get maximum freedom of choice as soon as possible, wanted to subscribe to three, since in the summer of 2024 he could become an unlimited free agent for the first time. It took six months to reach a five-year compromise totaling $ 45 million. After countless calls and text messages, it was in Miami that Guerin and Kaprizov first sat down face to face at the same table. “

Video: Kirill Kaprizov’s 10 best goals in the 2020-21 season

“I was very glad to see him,” said Kaprizov. very good”.

Guerin admitted that there were moments when he had serious concerns about the prospects of this contract. Although Kaprizov did not have the right to arbitration or to receive a subscription list from other NHL clubs, Guerin understood that the Russian had the opportunity to spend the next season at CSKA. So, in any case, the player himself positioned the situation. But when on Wednesday Kaprizov was asked how seriously he considered this option, Kirill instantly snapped in English:

“No. No chance”.

“You shouldn’t have said that,” Guerin, who was sitting next to him, laughed. “I ruined my position before the next negotiations.”

“There were fears,” the general manager admitted. “But at the same time, I knew how much Kirill loves to play hockey and how much he wants to do it (in the NHL). We could wait even longer. This is one of those situations that I myself went through. as a player (Guerin missed his first 11 games of the season in 1999 before signing a two-year contract with Edmonton – NHL.com). waiting so long. He was absolutely in his right and did what he thought was right for himself. So I had no problems with the process itself. There were days when it seemed to me: “Damn it, we practically agreed!” But there were and the days when I thought, “My God, we are light years apart.” And still, I knew that sooner or later we would come to an agreement. “

Video: VGN-MIN, match # 7: Caprices scored from Zuccarello’s pass

Still would. “Wild” simply could not miss the strongest rookie in club history after one incomplete season. With 27 goals, 51 points, eight power-play goals and 157 shots on target, Caprice became a confident leader among all NHL first-years of the last championship, and with 24 assists and 13 power-up points he was second. Another question is that the distance at which these results were shown was only 55 matches, during which the “Minnesota” were opposed by only seven rivals of the Honda West division.

No matter how glad Guerin and Kaprizov were that the grueling contract epic was left behind, the current situation is not easy for both of them. With his $ 9 million in salary, the Russian not only becomes the team’s highest paid player, but also enters his second NHL season with a record NHL salary for a player who has played so little – since the league imposed a hard cap in 2005-06 …

Such an agreement for a player who has not been here even for one full season is unprecedented. This means that both expectations and pressure will be appropriate. In the NHL, superstar contracts are not made upfront – but with Caprice, in fact, that’s exactly what happened. No one doubts that the Russian has enough talent to work out his advance. But he only has to do it.

Video: VGN-MIN, match # 5: Whims began to score in the playoffs

The whims of the question of psychological pressure, one might say, laughed it off.

“Nope, no pressure,” the Russian replied in English, beaming with his disarming smile. “Now that I’m signed, it’s easy. Now I just want to play.”

And then, through the translator, he added:

“I still really look forward to our arena finally being full of fans. I want to feel this atmosphere. I can’t even imagine how it will feel from full stands, from trips to all NHL cities and from meeting their fans.”

Guerin himself admitted on Wednesday that most of the young stars are in the league between 250-320 matches before they start making that kind of money. However, the uniqueness of the situation with Kaprizov, who came to Minnesota with a one-year contract in the midst of a pandemic and performed excellently on this short segment, actually left the club no choice.

“We had to try to predict what kind of player he might become, based on what we have already seen, – said Guerin. – There are limitations to such predictions, but Kirill brought something more to our club. With him,“ Minnesota Wild ”became a different team . He’s an exciting, entertaining player, and that is also worth something. I believe that (in terms of salary) he is now exactly where he should be. I am sure that he will be worth every cent earned. “