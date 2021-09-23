Whims with the words “no chance” answered the question about returning to the KHL :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The Russian forward said he was delighted to have signed a new contract with Minnesota. “Now there is no pressure, just hockey remains,” he said

Russian striker of the Minnesota Wild NHL club Kirill Kaprizov said at a press conference that there was not a single chance for his return to the KHL after the expiration of his contract with the American team.

“No chance,” Kaprizov answered when asked about his plans to return to the KHL, informs The Athletic journalist Michael Russo on Twitter.

Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin joked that the hockey player shouldn’t have answered this question, otherwise “you won’t be able to use this trick [с возвращением в КХЛ] in the next contract negotiations. “

Kaprizov also noted that during the negotiations with Minnesota the smile never left his face. “No pressure. It is now easier that I am signed. It remains just hockey, ”added the Russian forward.

Russo also said that Caprice was vaccinated against coronavirus in Florida, quarantined and will be able to join the team at the beginning of the training camp.

On September 22, it became known that Karpizov signed a new contract with Minnesota for five years and $ 45 million.

Last season, which became his debut in the NHL, Kaprizov played 55 matches and scored 51 (27 goals, 24 assists). At the end of the season, he won the NHL Rookie Award.

The signing of a new agreement with Kaprizov dragged on until the fall. It was reported that the forward could even sign a contract with Moscow-based CSKA to participate in the 2022 Olympic Games.

As part of the Russian national team, Kaprizov won gold at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and also became a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championship in Slovakia.