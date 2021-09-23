Why Dalton Gomez? How did he manage to win the heart of Ariana Grande? – POPCAKE

We met for three months. quarantine came, they moved in. After 9 months they got married!

When in January Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) started dating a real estate agent in Los Angeles Dalton Gomez (Dalton Gomez), she decided not to advertise her romance, keep it a secret from fans and not make a single post on Instagram related to her beloved. In March, the singer began living with her boyfriend, having moved to him from New York to Los Angeles for 3 months due to quarantine. Now they are engaged, and a curious audience managed to find out about why Grande chose Dalton and how she realized that Gomez is the person for whom she stands marry.

Grande bought a house next to a new boyfriend a few months after quarantine, which indicates her desire to spend more time with him. American portal insider mentioned the dignity of Ari’s chosen one.

“Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and reserved. He enjoys developing a personal relationship with Ari. They were able to calmly get to know each other during this quarantine period “

3. In August, their relationship has already become more serious. Us Weekly reported that “Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen in a boy before.”