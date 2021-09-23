Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463 Announcement (Dev Channel) »Community

Good night friends! Microsoft has released a new preview build of Windows 11 numbered 22463 for Windows Insider members using the Dev Channel.

Microsoft has started releasing builds from the active development branch (RS_PRERELEASE) to the Dev channel again, which means they no longer belong to the version of Windows 11, which will be released on October 5. It is important to note that development in this branch is at a very early stage, so the builds on the Dev channel will not always be stable. Sometimes you will run into problems that require specific actions or workarounds to solve. Be sure to review the Known Issue List for each Insider Build.

It is also worth adding that these builds are not specific to any particular version of Windows 11, which means that new features and improvements that will be in these builds will appear in the stable version only when they are ready. Moreover, these changes can be included either in major functional updates, or delivered to users along with cumulative updates.

Let us remind you once again that the official release of Windows 11 will take place on October 5, 2021, however, not all the functions that were announced in July will be present in the system. In particular, the company has postponed the introduction of support for Android applications, so it is likely to appear only in 2022.

Also, be sure to check the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

Complete build number: 10.0.22463.1000.rs_prerelease.210917-1503…

Builds are released on the Dev channel that can contain some pretty nasty bugs. If you need more stability, but want to use builds of Windows 11, then we recommend switching to the Beta or Release Preview channels.

Changes and improvements

If you select a file or folder in the “Explorer”, then using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + C you can copy the path to the item to the clipboard.

Rounded the corners of the pop-ups that appear when you click the Define Displays button in Options.

Made minor changes to the colors of the contrast theme to make hyperlinks more visible when hovering over them when using the desert theme.

Added a new icon next to the volume slider in the Quick Actions window to make it easier for users to find the audio endpoint control function.

The Windows Accessibility folder in the list of all applications on the Start menu has been renamed to Accessibility.

A new setting has been added to Focus Attention preferences to determine if this feature should be enabled within an hour of installing a Windows Feature Update.

Bug fixes

“Start”: The “System” element is again available in the context menu, which is invoked by right-clicking on the “Start” button (WIN + X). We fixed an issue that prevented Narrator from focusing on headings in the Start menu when using the touchscreen. We fixed an issue where, after installing a large number of applications, the Start menu could stop displaying application icons (only their names were displayed) after changing the DPI. This change will also help improve the stability of the Start menu launch on additional monitors when using displays with different DPI. If the Always Show Scroll Bars option is enabled in Accessibility, the scroll bar will no longer extend beyond the window during the animation to switch to the list of all applications in Start. Now clicking on the down arrow after opening the Start menu will lead to the transition to the section of pinned applications, and not to highlight the username.

Task bar: System tray icons are now properly aligned and centered, which means application icons should no longer be clipped by the Show Hidden Icons button if there are too many applications open. The text in the app thumbnails on the taskbar will now match the Increase Text Size setting from Accessibility. Adjusted the notification counter icon to resolve an issue that caused some numbers to be off-center. Fixed an issue resulting in the Chat popup not closing when first opened. Improved the stability of explorer.exe when the taskbar is used on multiple monitors.

Search: Now “Search” can be opened on additional monitors.

Conductor: An issue has been fixed that could cause Explorer to hang when performing a search. Pressing the F1 key will now open Help Search for Windows 11 instead of Windows 10. Made a change to resolve an issue where the item selected was not checked in the View, Sort, and Group submenus.

Input: We fixed an issue resulting in the position of the mouse cursor in WDAG being incorrect if the monitor was in portrait mode. Text predictions (for both touch and hardware keyboards) should again work for English and other languages ​​where this feature did not work. We fixed an issue using the previous version of the Korean IME where some applications did not receive Shift Key Up events when typing quickly. We fixed an issue resulting in blurry borders on the touch keyboard in some cases. We fixed an issue resulting in the touch keyboard crashing in some cases when switching dock mode while the voice input UI was displayed.

Options: Removed the repeating element “Sharing with nearby devices” from the priority list in Focusing. We fixed an issue resulting in a repeated prompt to return to default settings if the Automatically Optimize New Disk feature was not enabled in Optimize Drives. If you use the combination WIN + P, the keyboard focus will be placed on the current projection mode, and not on the first item in the list.

Window: Attempting to switch desktops (for example, using a keyboard shortcut) when only one table exists should no longer cause the foreground focus to change. We fixed an issue resulting in the anchor layout popup menu starting to blink when invoked at certain locations on the screen. The Move To option, available when right-clicking a window thumbnail in Task View, is now aligned with other context menu items.

Windows Sandbox: Windows Sandbox should run on this assembly. In previous builds from the Dev channel, it would not start in some cases.

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Hyper-V: We fixed an issue resulting in WSL2 and Hyper-V not working on ARM64 devices such as Surface Pro X.

Other: We fixed an issue resulting in the DRIVER_PNP_WATCHDOG error on some devices when trying to update to the latest builds. We fixed an issue resulting in a GSOD with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR error on some Surface Pro X devices. We fixed an issue resulting in an autostart registry entry not working if the option was used / k for the command line. Some changes have been made to fix an issue where the inability to parse a specific rule in the Firewall caused all rules following it to not migrate when the system was updated. Fixed an issue that could cause the Quick Assist window to be too small to enlarge. We fixed an issue resulting in a blank browser window opening after clicking the login button in Quick Assist, making it impossible to sign in to your account. Fixed an issue with some menus and context menus, due to which a visual glitch with a shadow occurred on the first launch. We fixed an issue resulting in a GSOD with an INTERNAL_POWER_ERROR error on some computers when resuming from hibernation. We fixed an issue resulting in a boot screen not showing on some computers when upgrading to builds 224xx with certain SSDs.



Note. Some of the fixes listed above may be included in cumulative updates for Windows 11 after the October 5 release.

Known Issues

General: Devices that are managed by Mobile Device Managed (MDM) will not receive this assembly because there is an issue that prevents a successful upgrade. Microsoft hopes to fix the issue in the next build. Users upgrading from build 22000.xxx or earlier to the current build from Dev Channel using the ISO image may see the following warning: “The assembly you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To proceed with the installation, enable the ability to install such assemblies “ … If you receive this message, then click on the “Enable” button, restart your computer and try updating again.

“Start”: In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using search from the Start menu or taskbar. If you have this problem, press WIN + R to open the Run dialog box and then close it.

Task bar: The taskbar sometimes flickers when switching keyboard layouts or input methods.

Search: After clicking on the icon on the taskbar, the search bar may not open. In this case, restart the “Explorer” process, and then reopen “Search”. The search bar may appear black and may not display any content below the search box.

Conductor: If you right-click on files in the OneDrive directory in File Explorer, the context menu will suddenly disappear when you hover over items that open submenus, such as Open With. Double-clicking on a network folder will pin it to the “Quick Access” section, and not open the folder. To open a network folder, right-click on it and select “Open” from the context menu. This will have to be done until Microsoft releases a build with a fix.

Widgets: The widget panel may be empty. To work around the problem, you can log out and then log back in. On external monitors, widgets may be incorrectly sized. If you encounter this, then you can launch widgets using the touch screen or the WIN + W combination on the main monitor, and then launch them on the secondary monitor.

Shop: Microsoft is working to improve the relevance of store searches.



We wish you a happy update!