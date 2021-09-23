Wolverhampton – Tottenham. Forecast and bet for 2.10 / Football predictions

Wolverhampton will host Tottenham at Molinho on 22 September in the third round of the English League Cup. The fight starts at 21:45 Moscow time. Wolverhampton – Tottenham: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Wolverhampton

After the departure of Nuno Espirito Santa, the “wolves” began to show very vague results. In the championship for 5 rounds, they won only once with four defeats.

In total, the team played 6 matches this season, taking into account the English League Cup, where in 1/32 it defeated Nottingham Forest 4-0. Wolverhampton won their only victory in the Premier League in the game with Watford (2: 0).

The hosts played their last game on 18 September, in which they were beaten 0-2 by Brentford.

All predictions for the Premier League

They won’t play against their former mentor’s team Pedro Nope and Johnny…

Tottenham

Spurs have results, as for a club of its rank, the results are also not very rosy. In the last three games, the team had no victories, only 2 defeats and a draw.

Tottenham lost 0: 3 to Crystal Palace, with the score 0: 3 the guests lost to Chelsea. Failed to start with a victory in the League of Conferences. In the first round, the London team played 2: 2 against Renn.

This season, Tottenham played 4 away matches, but managed to win only one of them, just against the “wolves” (1: 0).

Ryan Sessegnon, Stephen Bergwijn and Lucas – the players that Nuno Santo has in question.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers put up the following quotes: 2.44 for Wolverhampton’s victory, 3.15 for a draw and 3.10 for Tottenham’s victory.

It is very important for Nuno Santa to recover from such a bad streak, especially in the Premier League. The Portuguese has already met with Bruno Laje and was able to win. This time he has no other choice. Moreover, he is excellent knows his past team …

The Wolves did not win a single home match this season, and there were three of them. Tottenham know how to beat the wolves (2: 0, 1: 0). You can put on the “spurs” aisle for 2.10.