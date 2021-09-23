Worst start in half a century. What’s going on with Juventus?

On September 22, Juventus won their first victory in Serie A in five rounds. Now the club occupies only thirteenth place in the standings. What is the reason why Turin started the season so poorly?

Before the recent game against Spice, Massimiliano Allegri spoke very frankly: now Juventus pursues only one goal – to survive in Serie A. After four rounds, the Turin team occupied only eighteenth place in the Italian championship, having only two points in the having won not a single victory at the start! The last time black and white started the season in this way was already 60 years ago – in the 1961/62 campaign. It is significant that the “Old Lady” completed it in thirteenth place. And that result is still considered the worst for the entire existence of the club, which, by the way, was founded in the 19th century …

Juventus managed to take out their first three points from Liguria, at the same time climbing a little higher in the standings. However, the next day, the Corriere dello Sport newspaper did not change the rhetoric in any way, adorning the front page with the headline “Juve is fighting for life.” Success in the match with Spice (3: 2), indeed, should not instill much hope in the hearts of the Turin fans. Allegri honestly noted: to win, the team had to suffer, and in many ways she was just lucky. The victory over the Ligurians turned out to be strong-willed: during the match, the Turin players had to recoup with 1: 2. But Juve’s rivals were last year’s Serie A rookie and one of the main contenders for relegation.

Spice – Juventus – 2: 3. Goals and Highlights

Juventus’ position is a truly unprecedented failure. In terms of the cost of the composition, the Turin people are still the absolute leaders in Serie A: they are ahead of their closest competitors (Inter) by 67 million euros, and others by more than a hundred million. Such a strong team, of course, can still be somewhat inferior in practice to its rivals for various reasons, including banal bad luck. But the current gap in the results of black and white and, for example, black and blue is evidence that Juventus is indeed on the verge of a major crisis. To the fundamental problems of the team, several temporary ones have now been added. Together, they led to a full-fledged sports fiasco.

Problem 1. How to live without Ronaldo?

After hitting Juventus’ goal in the middle of the first half, Spice striker Emmanuel Geyasi celebrated his goal in a mocking manner. The Ghanaian forward portrayed Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark jump, thereby hitting the black and white for a lively: they say, how do you live without your main scorer?

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1441001906093101056?s=20

Massimiliano Allegri has never been a fan of Ronaldo and has talked a lot about how the purchase of the striker did Juventus a disservice, stopping the team in development. And many experts agreed with the coach: despite the number of goals scored, Cristiano influenced the results of the club as a whole rather negatively, closing the game on himself and thereby critically simplifying team tactics. By the time he returned to Turin, however, Allegri had come to terms with the need to adjust to the Portuguese superstar. However, Cristiano suddenly left the club at the end of the summer, and then the coach’s plans instantly fell apart.

For three years, the team has developed a serious dependence on Ronaldo, and now suddenly lost its leader, left without a worthy replacement. By the start of the new season, Juve had only one center forward – Alvaro Morata. With all due respect, it is not necessary to count it as a top performer, and the Spaniard does not go in comparison with Ronaldo in person. In Juve, Alvaro scored an average of 9 goals per season, and Cristiano – 27, that is, three times more. To help Morata, the Turin bosses signed Moise Keene, a talented but unstable 21-year-old striker, at the last minute. The Italian will help deepen the composition of the team, but it is unlikely to become an attack star. In short, now the “Old Lady” was left immediately without goals and without a game.

https://twitter.com/TimelineCR7/status/1439696388867170306?s=20

Problem 2. “Confusion” of Shchensny

Recently, Juventus has been sagging in another key position – the goalkeeper’s. Wojciech Szczęsny is one of the weakest goalkeepers of the current season in Serie A, and definitely the worst among the top clubs. Firstly, the Pole has not yet played a dry game on the account of the Pole in five rounds – even the goalkeepers of Empoli and Bologna beat him by this criterion. “If we did our job perfectly, then Szczensny would not be wrong three times in three matches,” retorts Allegri, defending his ward. The coach’s policy is understandable, but it is important that he admits that Juve conceded almost half of the goals precisely because of goalkeeper mistakes.

Udinese – Juventus. 1: 2. Roberto Pereira (penalty)

Secondly, the percentage of shots on target reflected by Szczęsny is only 66.7%, that is, two-thirds. This is a key statistic for goalkeepers, and according to it Wojciech is only eleventh in the Italian championship. By the way, the Polish goalkeeper took the same line at the end of last season, in which he also did not shine, but the year before last he took first place in the ranking! That is why the hypothesis of the former Juve goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla that the summer rumors about the purchase of Gianluigi Donnarumma by the club seem to have influenced Szczęsny’s game. The expert speaks of “Wojciech’s confusion at the mental level,” but the figures indicate that the decline in the Pole’s form began much earlier.

https://twitter.com/IFTVofficial/status/1440022661137158145?s=20

Problem 3. Psychology and charisma

“In my opinion, the problem is more psychology than physical fitness,” said Juventus defender Danilo after a 1-1 draw with Milan, explaining how his team ended up at the bottom of the standings. It is noteworthy that almost all the comments of experts regarding today’s game from Turin boil down to this, because the physical and technical qualities of the team do not cause any doubts. But the argument about psychology and charisma has essentially been used in discussions around Juventus for several years – just since Allegri left.

Juventus – Milan – 1: 1. Goals and Highlights

At that time, the process of generational change had already begun in the club, and by now almost none of the “oldies” in the black-and-white line-up have remained. One of the last to leave the team this summer was Gianluigi Buffon, who played a vital role in creating the right atmosphere within the team. Now, of those players who still retain the Juventus Conte championship spirit, only Bonucci and Chiellini remained.

“This is not a team,” Chiellini said in a conversation with Allegri, looking at the pitch during the Juventus-Empoli match, which ended in an unexpected 0-1 defeat for the Turinans. And after a mediocre, sluggish draw with Milan, Massimiliano walked into the locker room shouting: “Nightmare! And they want to play for Juve? ” Local journalists soon found out that a conflict was brewing in the locker room between the youth and the veterans of the team. The players who joined the squad during the times of Pirlo and Sarri cannot yet find a common language with the new coach and act according to his guidelines, while the old-timers are on the side of the mentor.

“Talking about the past is pointless. I was in the club for seven years, then two years passed without me. This is a different team compared to the one I had. Those who start on the bench must be decisive when entering the field. I demand respect from those who start the game in the starting lineup, and those who are on the bench, ”concluded Allegri.

https://twitter.com/dreamteamfc/status/1440233142237884420?s=20

Problem 4. The hardships of Allegri

Allegri returned to Juventus in a very difficult time, and so far he has been struggling to establish the team’s game. During his absence, not only the Turin club itself has changed very much, but the entire Italian championship. A few years ago, most of the local teams practiced tough defensive football with roots in the famous catennacho. Today it is being replaced by more aggressive and modern game models. The former Juventus Allegri with its compact defense was the standard of Serie A, but now it is rather Atalanta with its powerful pressing and mobile attack.

https://twitter.com/juve_canal/status/1438177109927768066?s=20

Sarri and Pirlo tried to instill a similar philosophy in Turin, while Allegri is now trying to “roll back” the team to its previous state, and so far he has not been particularly successful. In the closed game mode, the current Juventus turns not into a hidden hunter, but into a hunted victim.

“Allegri is trying to put everything together. He got used to what he left behind at Juventus, that it was difficult for his team to score when they started to defend. Time passed, the players changed. He tries to convey to Juve that desire to defend in the last 10-15 minutes of the game, when the team just needs to shut down, ”former Juventus defender Andrea Bardzagli explains Allegri’s idea.

***

Now the famous supercomputer FiveThirtyEight promises Juventus the fifth place at the end of the season. A similar program, developed by the authoritative research center CIES from Switzerland, predicts the sixth line in black and white. So far, these predictions look even very optimistic for the Turin team, although in both cases the team seems to be flying past the Champions League. Former Juventus striker Zoran Ban is confident that the club will hardly be able to solve the accumulated problems in a short time, so the Turin fans will need to be patient. In the end, “Juve” got out of trouble and worse.