Xiaomi has added a feature to smartphones that makes everyone terrified

One of the largest electronics manufacturers is the Chinese corporation Xiaomi, which ten years ago was considered by many to be the “Chinese Apple”. Nevertheless, a lot of time has passed since then, and during such an impressive period of time this initially little-known brand managed to gain worldwide fame, and therefore now its products are available for purchase in Russia, Kazakhstan, Europe, the USA and in many other countries. , whose residents can actively use it, finding it the best for their money. However, as it turned out, using products from Xiaomi can be simply dangerous, since quite recently the brand added a special function to its gadgets that can terrify any person.

According to the Lithuanian special services, having published the corresponding document on its official website, Xiaomi has recently added a special function to all its smartphones that allows you to enable the censorship mode on mobile devices. Currently, this feature is already present on some phone models, after the released new firmware MIUI Global 12.0.10 QJDEUXM (Android 10 QKQ.200419.0P2). Specialists from the security service conducted their own investigation and found out that the Mi 10T phone and several other models contain a special feature that can be turned on by Xiaomi remotely. It allows you to activate the censorship mode, in which all “objectionable” materials will be automatically deleted from the phone.

Censorship mode, if enabled, will work in branded applications such as Mi Browser, Cleaner, MIUI Package Installer, Information Security Utility, Themes Manager, Music Player and Downloads Manager, as well as in many other elements of MIUI firmware. In order to enable censorship, the Xiaomi phone must connect to a server in Singapore, from where it receives a special JSON file MiAdBlacklistConfig with a list of prohibited words and phrases. Any files, messages and notes that contain such will be deleted. Obviously, we are talking about the censorship that exists in China. It concerns the independence of China, the liberation of Tibet and other 449 prohibited topics that the country’s authorities consider prohibited for discussion.

The censoring function built into the MIUI firmware, when it finds prohibited content, is able to block it. So, phrases and words can be deleted separately, or entirely together with the files. By default, the censorship function is disabled on all Xiaomi smartphones, at least those sold in Europe, but it can be activated at any time. The most interesting thing is that it is contained not in the Chinese version of the firmware, but in the international one. These are installed not only on gadgets for the European market, but also for the Russian one. Obviously, if sometime in the future this electronics manufacturer activates such an opportunity, everyone will be horrified, because in fact people will be censored for something that is not prohibited in the countries where they live.

