Xiaomi has launched a smart TV for the price of a smartphone. Video





Xiaomi, under the subsidiary brand Redmi, has released a smart TV with screens of 32 and 43 inches at a price of 16 thousand rubles. and 26 thousand rubles. The company managed to reduce the cost only by deteriorating a number of characteristics – it reduced the amount of RAM to 1 GB and reduced the resolution of the younger model to 1280×720 pixels.

Inexpensive Xiaomi TVs

Xiaomi has announced two new smart TVs that it will sell under its subsidiary Redmi brand. Both models are entry-level.

The premiere of the new products took place in India, and in this country they will be on sale first. Whether they should be expected on the Russian market remains unknown.

The junior TV Redmi Smart TV costs 16 thousand rupees (15.9 thousand rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank on September 22, 2021), writes the Fonearena portal. The diagonal of its screen is 32 inches.

TVs have no differences in design

The second novelty Redmi with a diagonal of 43 inches is estimated at 26 thousand rupees (25.8 thousand rubles). For comparison, in Russian retail for 16 thousand rubles. Xiaomi offers a smartphone Redmi Note 10, and for 24 thousand rubles. Russians can purchase Redmi Note 9 Pro.

To keep the price so low, especially in the case of a 32-inch TV, Xiaomi was able to save on a number of technical characteristics of new products. Recall that she singled out the Redmi brand as a separate company in January 2019. Before that, this name was exclusively for the line of inexpensive Xiaomi smartphones.

What did you save on

The price for Redmi Smart TV 32 is 16 thousand rubles. dictated primarily by the low screen resolution. With a diagonal of 81.3 cm, it supports a resolution of 1270×720 pixels. This is an HD format, or 720p, and now it cannot be found even in the most budget smartphones. Most of them support higher HD + resolution.

The main advantage of the younger model is that it will fit in almost any room and will not take up much space in it.

The second very controversial characteristic of this TV is the amount of RAM, equal to only 1 GB. “Heavy” applications may well experience a lack of it.

It is noteworthy that the older Redmi Smart TV 43 received the same amount of RAM. However, its screen resolution is still higher – Full HD or 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Identical TVs

There are only three differences between the two new Redmi smart TVs – price, screen size and resolution. All other characteristics of TVs are completely identical, both hardware and software.

Both new items come with 8 GB of internal memory based on the eMMC module. This volume is clearly not enough for storing content, so TVs have two USB 3.0 ports for connecting external drives or other peripherals.







Premiere video of new Redmi products

The basis of the TVs is the S905X2 processor developed by Amlogic. The chip was created specifically for use in smart TV and is manufactured using a relatively modern 12-nanometer process technology.

Inside the processor, there are four ARM Cortex A53 cores at up to 1.8 GHz. Not far from them is the integrated graphics Mali-G31 MP2 on two cores with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0 and OpenCL 2.0 technologies.

All the hardware of the TVs is under the control of the operating system Google Android TV 11. On top of it, Xiaomi has installed a proprietary firmware PatchWall, based on the MIUI shell for smartphones. In these smart TVs, PatchWall has been updated to the latest version as of September 2021 – 4.0.

The set of interfaces, in addition to the USB 3.0 duo, includes two HDMI 3.1, Ethernet, antenna input and 3.5mm jack for external speakers. Both TVs have two 10-watt speakers and support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and Dolby Atmos sound enhancers.

Two modules are responsible for data transmission over the air in Redmi’s new products – Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 80.11ac (2.4 and 5 GHz bands).

I have experience

In less than three years of work as a separate company, Redmi has significantly expanded the number of devices it produces. She also has experience in developing smart TVs.

For example, in mid-March 2021, Redmi launched a new line of Smart TV X TVs, in which it focused on quality screens and good sound.

Redmi Smart TV X

At the same time, they, like the new Smart TV 32 and 43, had a relatively low price.

Sometimes Redmi surprises with very original products. So, in March 2020, the company showed the Max 98 TV, which became the largest in its lineup. The model is characterized by a screen with a diagonal of 98 inches or almost 249 cm.

Giant Redmi Max 98

The Max 98 still holds the title of the company’s largest TV.