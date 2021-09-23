YouTube is testing the ability to download videos on a PC – you can watch them only in a browser

YouTube is testing the ability to download videos via browsers on a PC. Unfortunately, the ability to fully download the video as a video file is still not available – you will be able to watch the downloaded videos only in the browser. Some Premium subscribers of the video service are eligible to take part in testing the new feature.

Users for whom the ability to download videos is available will see the corresponding button under the videos they are watching. After clicking on it, YouTube will download the video, which can then be viewed in the “Downloads” section, available in the video service menu. Unfortunately, there is no way to download videos as files and view them outside the browser. Basically, YouTube offers a kind of caching like various music services like Spotify. Google says feature testing is available in the latest versions of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera.

It is reported that during the testing phase, the new feature may not work properly. Those who have tried it, note that sometimes the video may not load. It is not yet known when Google intends to roll out the new feature to all users.

Note that you can download YouTube videos using third-party services. However, the platform itself has never allowed anyone to download videos to their devices.