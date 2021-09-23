Yuri Semin and “Rostov” are terribly falling. Why is that?

At the end of July, Valery Karpin realized that he could not combine positions in the Russian national team and Rostov. After the defeat at Zenit, the coach made a difficult decision: he met with the Rostov bosses and admitted that he was no longer able to handle this work. Karpin was released – it seemed that this would cheer up the team, which in 2021 beat only outsiders.

Initially, it was planned that instead of Valera, someone would be appointed young and expressive – there was a lot of talk about Murad Musaev and Dan Petrescu. But then the regional leadership began to put pressure on the leaders of “Rostov”, promoting the candidacy of Kurban Berdyev. On the one hand, the coolest matches of Rostovites in European competitions are associated with the name of this coach. On the other hand, Berdyev left the club ugly: he sued, demanded money, shook receipts – in general, the situation was scandalous.

Due to pressure from the governor, the managers of Rostov were required to find a status alternative to Berdyev – the three-time champion of Russia Yuri Semin became her. For him, this was the first serious challenge after Loko, and the bosses of Rostov believed that Palych would dramatically revive bored players. They say that Semin’s candidacy did not inspire too much, except for Valery Karpin, but the former coach still beautifully passed the case and left for the national team.

All this happened a month and a half ago. Since then, Rostov have played seven matches: one win, three draws, three defeats. Now Semin’s team takes 14th place in the RPL and has already taken off from the Cup, and it is extremely shameful – the “Seagull” from the FNL piled into Palych’s soul. The saddest thing is that loser cannot be blamed on the calendar or the circumstances. “Rostov” was inferior to the tops (CSKA), and the middle peasants (“Wings”), and at home, and away, and with Norman, and without the Norwegian.

Seriously analyzing Semin’s team is useless: in almost all key indicators, Rostovites are approximately 11-12 in the league. They are ruined not by systemic errors, but by the total randomness in defense, which was especially clearly visible in the last two games – with Wings and The Seagull. Players not using a dictaphone complain that they lack theory, but Palych does not change anything.

It is not surprising that after leaving the Cup, Semin was in mourning. “We don’t live up to expectations. The psychological state is not the best. The situation is very difficult, but everyone should be optimistic. The leaders will make their assessments, we will accept them as they are ”.

Judging by the fact that Semin has already started talking about bosses, he understands that there is a possibility of resignation after the next rounds. Palych did a similar thing at Anji exactly six years ago: he appeared for ten games, pulled only Alenichev’s Spartak, and then resigned and refused compensation.

The problem is that in 2015, Semin complained of bad luck, and now such references will look ridiculous. Yes, Mamaev didn’t get lost with his hand against “Wings”, and Komlichenko clumsily hit the empty ones with “The Seagull”, but in general, “Rostov” plays quite randomly – as if the team lacks a coach. Even the only victory was obtained in the last minutes from the RPL rookie. It turns out that in 2021 Rostov still does not have a single sonorous achievement – only the dull overcoming of Tambovs and other residents from the departure zone

In the next five rounds, Palych will play against Akhmat, Lokomotiv, Sochi, Arsenal and Spartak – this period will be decisive. It is necessary to recruit at home with Akhmat, then to blame Nikolic on emotions (Semin has clearly been preparing revenge for a long time), and also to beat Count Bozovic (Tula is also staggering) and set the guys up for Spartak. So that October will show whether Semin is capable of restarting Rostov or it’s time to leave, as from Kerimov’s Anji.

The only pity is that in 2021 it will not be going on vacation, but on a happy retirement.

