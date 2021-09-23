Zakharyan in Barcelona: rumor or real perspective

Dynamo head coach Sandro Schwartz is not afraid to trust young players, and some of them are already being hunted by European clubs. One of these players was Arsen Zakharyan, who became the opening of the last season of the RPL. According to the famous football commentator Nobel Arustamyan, Barcelona became interested in the young Russian midfielder. Online edition “Euro-football.Ru” figured out whether Zakharyan has a chance to wear a blue-garnet T-shirt in the near future.

Arsen made his debut at the Dynamo base in November 2020 when he was 17 years old. Last season, Zakharyan took part in 13 matches, in which he scored 3 goals and 5 assists. Zakharyan also appeared at the European Youth Championship, after which he received a call to the Russian national team. According to Arustamyan, the Barcelona scouts have already flown to Moscow for Dynamo matches to see Zakharyan in action. They were pleased with what they saw, so in the coming weeks they are ready to enter into negotiations with the Moscow club. The transition may take place next summer, but the Catalans are ready to sign a preliminary agreement on the player’s transfer this fall. Zakharyan himself says that he does not intend to leave Dynamo until the end of the season. True, the “blue garnet” are not the only contender for Arsene. Sassuolo, RB Leipzig and Brugge are also interested in his services.

General Director of “Dynamo” Pavel Pivovarov confirmed that the club had heard about the interest in Zakharyan, but no concrete proposals have been received yet. Similar information was provided by the player’s agent Pavel Andreev, who has not yet been approached with proposals.

Barcelona is a club that knows how and loves to work for the future. The Catalans have big financial problems, so they cannot yet afford expensive transfers. It is likely that in the coming seasons, the “blue garnet” will look for reinforcement in the free agent market and among young and promising footballers, for whom they will not have to pay tens of millions of euros. The information about interest in Zakharyan is similar to the truth, given Barça’s transfer policy. However, you need to understand that Catalan scouts can ride and view dozens and hundreds of young guys.

Barça’s attention could have been attracted by a quality pass, control of the ball under pressure and a good shot from Zakharyan. Arsen’s contract stipulates the amount of compensation – 12 million euros, and next season it will increase to 15 million euros. Zakharyan may become the second Russian footballer of Barcelona in history. So far, Igor Korneev remains the only one on this list.

Arsen Zakharyan is not the only young Russian footballer who may soon leave for Europe. One of the most valuable assets is the 22-year-old Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, whose interest was reported by Brighton and Fiorentina. But the 21-year-old CSKA defender Igor Diveyev wanted to see the Italian Bologna and Venice in their ranks.

Will there be a transfer to Barça? There are chances, but right now they are scanty. Dynamo understands that it is too early for Arsen to move to the top championship. Surely the footballer himself is aware of this. You need to leave for Europe in the same status as Vlašić did – as one of the best RPL players. And Barcelona is hardly ready to risk 12 million euros.

Vladislav AVRAMENKO