Zenit-Izhevsk – CSKA – 0: 4, Russian Cup, September 23, 2021: who are Torop, Bagrintsev, Kaptilovich, Daurov

Let’s get acquainted with the army team debutants. There were four of them in the cup match.

In the Russian Cup match CSKA played on a visit with Zenit Izhevsk. The hosts got into the group stage after defeating Torpedo Miass with a score of 2: 1, but in FNL-2 they started very badly, not gaining a single point in nine rounds. The team from Izhevsk lost to the Muscovites predictably large – 0: 4.

Alexey Berezutsky decided to rotate the roster, giving a chance to debut at the base of four CSKA students, one of whom was the 17-year-old goalkeeper Vladislav Torop… It was he who replaced in this game Igor Akinfeev…

Torop has been at the heart of CSKA for a long time, despite his age. For the first time, the goalkeeper got into the application of the red and blue at the age of 15 – for the 2019/2020 season. In February 2020, Vladislav made his debut for CSKA at the winter training camp in Spain in the match against Orihuela (2: 0), then receiving the prize of the best player.

“The game was simple. You just had to do your job as well as possible. My teammates and Sergey Ivanovich (Ovchinnikov) supported me before the match. There was no excitement at all. I have been training with the team for six months, I was already able to adapt, it became easier to prompt my partners. A clean sheet is very important. It instills additional confidence. I think I will play more confidently with each match. I didn’t expect to receive a prize for the best player, but it was very pleasant. Thanks to those who gave it, ”admitted Torop in an interview with the correspondent of“ Championship ”Oleg Lysenko.

Six months later, the army team signed a new contract with the young goalkeeper. At the end of last season, Torop, together with the CSKA youth team, became the champion, and now he made his debut for his home club in the official game.

In the match against Zenit, Vladislav did not have a lot of work, but he looked confident on the outs, and was also not afraid to leave the penalty area, playing the role of the last defender.

Hurry played calmly and coolly, somewhat reminiscent of the young Akinfeev. By the way, Vladislav is on excellent terms with him, and Igor himself loves to make fun of the young goalkeeper.

“We have two trainings every day, even if the field has nothing in the evening,” Torop said in an interview. – But it’s okay, I’m used to it, there are no problems. I miss my family, of course, we call each other. “

“He misses, parents do not miss. They kicked him out, and thank God, one bowl less will be “, – laughed, commenting on the words of his young colleague, Akinfeev.

It is worth recalling that the CSKA legend also started in the first team at a young age – in March 2003, when he was 16 years old. The similarity of the openings reinforces the zero conceded goals by both newcomers (although Igor played only one half against Zenit in the RFPL Cup). And the youngest goalkeeper in the history of Russian football is still Sergey Revyakin, who played his first match for CSKA at 16 years and 239 days.

In addition to Torop, three more pupils of the army made their debut in Izhevsk:

Eduard Bagrintsev, 18 years old

Bagrintsev plays in the position of the right winger, but sometimes he can play on the left flank or a drawn striker. In the current season of the youth championship, Edward has collected impressive statistics. In eight games, he scored three goals and gave two assists, while earning two more yellow cards. In the game against Zenit, Bagrintsev spent 65 minutes on the field, giving way to Chalov.

Dmitry Kaptilovich, 18 years old

Kaptilovic plays as a central defender. In August last year, Dmitry began to play regularly for the CSKA youth team, and now he is its captain. According to the results of the Russian youth championship of the 2020/2021 season, Transfermarkt made him one of the 23 best players. This season, Kaptilovich played seven matches for the CSKA youth team, scored one goal and received three yellow cards. In the meeting with Zenit, Dmitry took his usual position of a central defender and played quite confidently, and at the end of the match he also gave an assist to Anton Zabolotny.

Ruslan Daurov, 19 years old

In October 2019, Daurov moved to the CSKA youth team from Spartak Vladikavkaz. In the capital of North Ossetia, he started playing in the same academy as Khetag Khosonov and Alan Dzagoev. Usually Daurov acts in the position of the right midfielder, but in the game with Zenit Berezutsky used him on the left flank. The 19-year-old footballer tried to sharpen and go into an outplay with a shift to the center, but he did not remember anything remarkable. In the current season of the youth championship, Ruslan played seven matches for CSKA, scored one goal and received as many as five yellow cards.