Zenit newcomer Claudinho: how the Brazilian plays, feints, video

After the match of the 8th round of the Russian championship between Rubin and Zenit, a video of the day with the participation of Claudinho… The Brazilian newcomer of blue-white-blue amid fatigue in the 85th minute showed amazing possession of the ball in attack. The attacking midfielder received a pass on the left flank, first threw the ball over defender Georgy Zotov, and after that, due to technique and sharpness, he left the same Zotov and Anders Dreyr, who hurried to his aid, and created a scoring chance for Wendela… Perhaps the goal of the season in the RPL would have taken place, if not for the goalkeeper’s save Yuri Dupinpulling the ball out of the far corner.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video in Twitter account Premier League.

Claudinho has already played five matches for Zenit – the first conclusions can be drawn. It seems that a real magician has appeared in the Russian championship. The Olympic champion is not just technical and knows how to beat one-on-one. His tricks are unique to our league. We are accustomed, for example, to the amazing dribbling of Khvichi Kvaratskhelia, who is able to drag the ball to someone else’s penalty area, beating three-four-five opponents along the way and often not noticing neither strangers nor his own. The Georgian winger also plays spectacularly – the fans love brilliant dribblers, they go especially for them. But no one plays in the RPL in the same style as the Brazilian blue-white-blue rookie. It combines rationality and external effect. In the Kazan match, Claudinho overshadowed Khvichu. And, by the way, he scored his first goal for Zenit, though quite a common one – he just took the correct position in the penalty area and shot on touch.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video in Twitter account “Match Premier”.

In all matches, after moving to Zenit, Claudinho throws out some tricks. In the debut match against Ufa, I remember how the Brazilian beat Azer Aliyev on the sidelines. The midfielder received a pass with a defender hanging on his shoulders. But with the first touch, Claudinho earned the ball with his right foot, and with the second, he threw it with his left heel between Aliyev’s legs. Leaving the defender behind in a split second, the Brazilian found free space, rushed to the goal of Ufa and earned a dangerous free kick. By the way, then he performed a similar trick with throwing the ball between the legs of the opponent who was behind him in the meeting with “Akhmat”, but only in his own half of the field.

In the match against CSKA, which Claudinho was the least successful (perhaps due to the peak of adaptation), he also came up with a clever trick. The midfielder received the ball in the center of the field next to two army men, risking being in a “sandwich”. However, thanks to the quick thinking and sharpness of the legs, the Brazilian very quickly turned around with the ball and freely continued to move towards the opponent’s penalty area. Nikola Vlašić and Maxim Mukhin followed the Brazilian with disappointment – they dropped out of the episode. Fortunately for a couple of midfielders, CSKA did not concede at that moment.

In the meeting with Rubin, I remember another wonderful episode with the participation of Claudinho. The team went out of defense, and the Brazilian took the ball, being with his back to someone else’s goal and Wendel, who was running forward. If Zenit’s newcomer had taken the time to stop the ball flying towards him, he would have come under pressure from Hwang In Byeom. But any other RPL player would have done this in his place. But Claudinho made the best decision in this situation – in a jump he made a pass with the heel of his “back” foot to Wendel’s move: “Zenith” flew into a counterattack in space.

Claudinho is a wizard, at least in the RPL, because the ability to do on the football field what no one expects is real magic. It is difficult to “read” it. This is not to say that there are many such tricks performed by the Brazilian in every match. Still, any risk must be justified: this is a game for the result, not a show from Harlem Globetrotters. But Claudinho is undoubtedly one of those players who never forget: football is for the fans. He plays on the viewer.

However, in the match against Chelsea in the first round of the Champions League, Claudinho’s attempts to play outside the box in his own half of the field a couple of times led to potentially dangerous “cutoffs”. The Brazilian was criticized for the loss, although in general he, making his debut in the Champions League, produced a very high-quality match. But this is the cost of a flamboyant style. So far, they have manifested themselves only against the background of a top-level opponent and under powerful pressure. Sergey Semak will correct such moments in the training process.





In Brazil, the former Red Bull Bragantino midfielder played the same way. According to one of his colleagues, he watched the matches of this team exclusively because of Claudinho. With his love for beautiful football, the native of the state of Sao Paulo reminded him of Ronaldinho, of course, adjusted for the difference in the class of football players. Therefore, it is not surprising when they say that Claudinho came to us from the 90s – so few people are already playing, especially in Russia. There is nothing offensive in this comparison.

“The joy of playing is part of my style. I prefer not to think too much about responsibility, because it gets in the way. I prefer to improvise in the game. In the first 5-10 minutes I try to study my opponent in order to understand where I can better take advantage of his weaknesses, ”Claudinho admitted, speaking at home.

There were fears, including among the Zenit coaching staff, about how quickly the newcomer, who had previously played only in Brazil, will be able to adapt to European football, which is different from South American football. Moreover, creative players are not very fond of and know how to work out in defense. However, Claudinho fit into the game of the champions of Russia like a glove.

According to InStat statistics, Claudinho in Zenit performs even more technical and tactical actions than Malcolm, and with greater efficiency. The newbie has 92 TTDs with 78% success in an average of 90 minutes of play, Malcolm has 83 TTDs with 77% success. The numbers for work without the ball and defense are also decent – 53% of martial arts won, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.9 tackles. There are not too many ball losses – 8.0 (Malcolm’s – 9.0).

But the main thing is that with Claudinho Zenit began to move the ball better. The Brazilian constantly offers himself between the lines, in the semi-flank or on the flank, makes combinations, easily changes the direction of attack with one pass. When Semak was criticized earlier for his simple game “hit on Dziuba”, the coach explained that the selection of players does not allow the team to play other football. Now with the trio Claudinho – Malcolm – Wendel such an opportunity has appeared – and Zenit is changing before our eyes. It is amazing that the St. Petersburg club bought Claudinho for the same amount as Pedro Rosu’s Spartak in 2017 (for € 12 million): they seem to be players from different planets.