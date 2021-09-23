Zenit striker Artyom Dzyuba said that he heals his teeth – how it hinders him when playing football

In the last round of the RPL, Zenit confidently beat Rubin away (3: 1, because of which Slutsky blazed), Dzyuba scored a double and received an award for the best player of the match, and then shot a completely different agenda: Artyom is dissatisfied with his form and therefore refuses to call Karpin to the national team.





Dziuba will no longer be on the national team. He refused not Karpin, but the country

Behind this news, it remained unnoticed that Dziuba had unexpected problems during the match with Rubin, and how he gave the winning interview. In the Kazan communication zone, Artyom lisped slightly and drew attention to this in the post-match commentary.

Literally it was like this:

“I’m lisping here. [У меня] aligners are. I put new ones, so I am tormented by walking. It’s hard to breathe. ”

What surprised me? Dziuba not only said that he was engaged in correcting teeth, but that new aligners (they are mouthguards for correcting bite, which are changed every two weeks) made his life difficult, in particular, it was hard to breathe.

You might be wondering: what does this theme do on a sports website? First, the Zenit captain in a flash interview himself spoke about aligners. Secondly, he made it clear that they affect his game. Thirdly, braces, aligners are the same football details as tattoos or bandages with which players wrap their wrists (we told why Suarez, Mane and Komlichenko do this).





It turns out that football players do not wrap their wrists for beauty.

What are these aligners that Dzyuba wears, and is it true that they interfere with playing?

We asked all these questions to the candidate of medical sciences and an expert in the field of alignment therapy. Nadezhda Akhmedova…

– If a person began to wear aligners, it means that he has a pathology of the bite, – says Nadezhda. – Aligners are one of the alternative systems for fixing it.

Why are they to an athlete? Bite pathology is often associated with poor posture and, as a result, can cause pain in the temporomandibular joints, head and neck, shoulders and back, that is, affect the athlete’s body and athletic performance.

Plus Dziuba is a media personality and certainly takes care of a smile so that it is more beautiful and looks more presentable.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

– Dziuba said that it was hard for him to breathe in the aligners. Is it possible?

– Aligners are not machines that can make breathing difficult. Many of my patients go in for sports professionally, but, according to their reviews, I have never heard of such problems at the stage of treatment.

But small changes in diction are just common at the initial stage of treatment. Bite correction guards need to be changed every two weeks, and patients usually need two to three days to get used to the new oral apparatus.

– How much are aligners like Dziuba’s and how much should he wear them?

– The price, as well as the duration of wearing, depends on the complexity of the case. If the degree of pathology is mild – from 150 thousand rubles and six months or a year of correction. And it is difficult to determine the maximum, since sometimes additional equipment, mini-screws or non-removable devices are needed. The average price in Moscow and St. Petersburg is 300 thousand rubles.

– Your practical advice to our readers. How easy is it to monitor the bite?

– To start doing this from childhood, when the bite is formed and milk teeth erupt. Prevention is a must! After all, even breathing disorders in childhood mean that there will be problems with the bite in adulthood.

And so take care of yourself! And smile as often as possible!