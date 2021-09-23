Znamya – Wings of the Soviets – 0:10, goals by Pinyaev, September 22, 2021, Russian Cup

One of the most promising new generation of Russian footballers Sergey Pinyaev again gave me a reason to write about myself. The Krylia Sovetov winger, who will turn 17 in a little over a month, shone in the group stage of the Russian Cup. Pinyaev scored a double in an amazing match with the Znamya team representing the FNL-2, in which 10 goals were scored.

In this group, in addition to teams from Samara and Noginsk, there is Yenisey, who defeated Znamya in the first round – 4: 0. Only the winner of the trio will qualify for the 1/8 finals. Krylya Sovetov fulfilled the goal of Krasnoyarsk players in the first half, despite the fact that they played with a far from optimal line-up. Over the weekend, Igor Osinkin’s team will meet with Zenit in the RPL, so it is not surprising that the coach took over the leading players. Pinyaev and the company were opposed today, including the former stars of the Russian championship – Roman Pavlyuchenko, Roman Shishkin and Renat Yanbaev…

To begin with, Pinyaev acted as an assistant – from his transfer in the 20th minute he distinguished himself Dmitry Tsypchenko… The next two goals were scored by the young winger himself. In the middle of the first half, Sergei opened on the left in the hosts’ penalty area and shot a touchdown into the far upper corner. And at the end of the third match, Pinyaev fled one-on-one, receiving a long pass from the depth of field and avoiding an offside position, after which he beat the goalkeeper and sent the ball into the empty net.

In the end, the difference between the rivals, not even in the level of skill, but in readiness, turned out to be so gigantic that Krylia Sovetov won with an incredible score for football 10: 0!





Pinyaev tortured Spartak’s defender in his debut match. But he is only 16 years old!

These are Pinyaev’s first goals for Wings of the Soviets, but not the first memorable actions in the Samara team. At the end of July, in the second round of the championship, Sergei, having made his debut in the RPL, clocked Ayrton three times after coming on as a substitute in the match against Spartak. And four days ago, in the 9th round, Pinyaev made the first assists in the elite – after his penetrating pass Vladislav Sarveli flew into the penalty area of ​​”Rostov” and solved the episode well.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video in Twitter account “Match Premier”.

Recall that Pinyaev is being watched by Manchester United: the winger went to an English club for an internship. The mature play of the newcomer “Wings of the Soviets” at the age of 16 surprises many fans and journalists. “Is Manchester United already waiting? But Sergei himself, answering the question about his age, said the right words:

“Does my age weigh on me? He definitely shouldn’t put pressure on me. He should put pressure on Russian football. For example, in Spain, people debuted at the age of 15. These are not my interests. My task is to develop. Invest in yourself, in the team, so that it wins and scores points in every match ”(in an interview for the Krylia Sovetov press service).

Now we are waiting for the first goal of Pinyaev in the RPL. Maybe he will score against Zenit in St. Petersburg?