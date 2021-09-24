10 most expensive and high-profile divorces of Depp, Jolie, Madonna and other stars. Photo

Celebrity divorces are always an event and property of the world media, because everyone wants to know how much money one of the spouses is willing to pay the other in order to finally free themselves from family shackles.

And these amounts are really impressive. OBOZREVATEL decided to make a selection of the most expensive divorces of Hollywood celebrities that shocked the public.

1. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Hurd and Depp were married for only two years, but provoked one of the most high-profile scandals and legal proceedings. The actress filed for divorce, accusing the Pirates of the Caribbean star of alcoholism and domestic violence. As a result, Depp was forced not only to pay his wife more than seven million dollars, but also to make excuses in front of the court, the media and colleagues. So, handsome Johnny was suspended from filming the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” and all films with his participation were removed from the Netflix platform.

Video of the day

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were married for 25 years, until their union was broken by the truth about her husband’s infidelities. So, it turned out that Schwarzenegger has an illegitimate child from a housekeeper. Their divorce proceedings lasted more than seven years, until the couple came to a mutual agreement on various issues. As a result, the star of “Terminator” paid Maria 200 million dollars in compensation.

3. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Pitt and Jolie have dated for many years, but have been married for only two years. The couple filed for divorce in 2016, and after a few more years they sorted out the relationship. The reason was the decision of Angie, who watched how Pitt abused alcohol and even almost raised his hand against his own son. So, she said that she broke up with her husband “for the good of the family.”

4. Mel and Robin Gibson

They were married from 1980 to 2011, which is 31 years old. Such a strong and long-lasting union destroyed Gibson’s new hobby. He paid his wife almost half a billion for his romance with the pianist Oksana Grigorieva, with whom the relationship did not work out either.

5. Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving

Their marriage lasted four years. Although they had a marriage agreement, the judge rejected it because it was written on a napkin. This was Spielberg’s first marriage, in which his son Max was born.

6. Madonna and Guy Ritchie

In 2008, it became known that Madonna and director Guy Ritchie were divorcing after 8 years of marriage. In the event of a divorce, it was Madonna who had to pay a tidy sum to her former beloved. She gave the ex-spouse more than 110 million, moreover, Guy kept all the star’s gifts (art, jewelry and much more) for himself.

7. Harrison Ford and Melissa Matheson

The marriage of the star of the Indiana Jones adventure film lasted 21 years. Despite a long relationship and a fortune, their divorce went without scandals and litigation – the actor simply left his ex-wife $ 100 million and pledged to pay interest on profits from future films. In 2015, 65-year-old Melissa died of cancer.

8. Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

The legendary musician has been married to Heather Mills for six years. They decided to divorce in 2008. McCartney had to pay his ex-wife over $ 48 million in compensation.

9. Michael Douglas and Diandra Lucker

Diandra Lucker and Michael Douglas got married two weeks after their first date and have been married for 23 years. The alliance was destroyed by Michael’s romance with actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, with whom he is still happily married.

10. Colin Firth and Livia Judjolly

In the case of Colin Firth’s divorce, the reason for the breakup was Judjolli’s betrayal with journalist Marco Brancaccia. They lived together for 22 years, and filed for divorce in 2019.

OBOZREVATEL previously reported: