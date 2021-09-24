20 years later: Harry Potter fans discuss new photo of Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling

Evanna Lynch, J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson

Today, writer and author of a series of novels about the young wizard Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, celebrated her 54th birthday. Many friends and colleagues congratulated her on this date. Among them was 29-year-old Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films (by the way, the main character of Rowling’s novels also “celebrates” his birthday today: he turned 39).

Watson posted a recent photo from a costume party on her Instagram. On it, she poses with the birthday girl and another actress from the cast of “Harry Potter” Evanna Lynch (she played Luna Lovegood). The picture shows Joan, Emma and Evanna posing in vivid images of the heroines of fantasy films.

Scary and sexy! All love to you, Joe! Happy birthday. Evanna earned extra points for the image of the most perfect cat,

– signed Watson the picture, which caused a sincere delight among the fans of the Potter.

Recall that Emma and Joan met about 20 years ago during the casting for the first Harry Potter film – at that time Watson was only nine years old. Over the course of ten years of filming eight parts of the fantasy saga (from 2001 to 2011), Watson and Rowling communicated closely while working on the set. They continue to maintain a cordial relationship after the completion of the project.

J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson (2002)



Emma is also friends with many of the Harry Potter cast members. Especially close Watson communicates with Tom Felton, who played in the saga about the young wizard Draco Malfoy. Emma and Tom often spend time in the same company and even go on vacation together. The close friendship of the actors often prompted Potter fans to think about a possible romance between the stars.

However, talk about a love affair between Emma and Tom in reality remains only a fantasy of “Harry Potter” fans. In fact, each of them is happy in other respects: Felton has been dating actress Olivia Gordon for many years, and Watson, according to the latest media reports, is in love with businessman Brendan Wallace.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson Matthew Lewis, Emma Watson, Tom Felton