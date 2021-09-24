5 celebrity book clubs worth following on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon Book Club













Actress Reese Witherspoon’s online club with a feminist focus has nearly 2 million followers. Every week, the star chooses one book, the main character of which is always a woman. From time to time, Reese invites interesting guests and invites subscribers to join the discussion. They read mainly modern novels about strong women living in different countries and cultures. Recently – “The Last Story of Mina Lee” from the US Korean Nancy Juen Kim and “Guest List” by the British writer Lucy Foley. Reese herself can be safely called the main reader of the United States – she often reveals to the world unknown authors and even buys out the rights to film adaptation of books. For example, the series “And fires are smoldering everywhere” and appeared. The book of the same name can be read on MyBook.

Oprah Winfrey Book Club

Who else to entrust the choice of books, if not the brilliant Oprah? The TV presenter has a special hashtag #ReadWithUs, under which you can upload your photo with the book of the month and get into the club’s instagram feed. The themes of the novels are the rights of blacks (often preference is given to works written by African Americans), feminism and other social problems. For example, in September, the club read the book Caste by Pulitzer laureate Isabel Wilkerson, which has not yet been translated into Russian. Interestingly, this is one of the oldest book clubs of the stars – it has existed in different formats since 1996.

Emma Watson’s Club Our Shared Shelf

In many interviews, Emma Watson, a Brown University graduate, spoke of her love of literature. She is also a women’s rights activist and a UN Goodwill Ambassador. Not surprisingly, the main theme of Emma’s book club is feminism. It all started with Watson leaving her favorite books on the London Underground – hence the name Our Shared Shelf and reporting it on Instagram. Club members read novels by contemporary writers Toni Morrison, Min Jin Li and other authors touching on women’s issues. Also, Emma sometimes interviews her favorite writers and posts them on Instagram.

Florence Welch Club Between Two Books

Florence + the Machine frontman Florence Welch started her book club after schoolgirl Leah Moloney asked her to share her favorite books. This is how the Between Two Books blog was born, which is now curated by Leah herself, along with Florence. The club’s Instagram page is aesthetically verified: beautiful photos, uniform style, curious quotes. There is no explicit social or feminist agenda here – just quality novels, poetry and biographies worth reading. For example, Sally Rooney’s sensational book “Normal People” or “Lonely City” by Olivia Lange.

Emma Roberts Belletrist Club

The book club of actress Emma Roberts is interactive – the star often invites writers, and they themselves talk about their works, and readers can ask questions. The authors are predominantly women, often dark-skinned. Regularly, Emma offers her followers lists of books that need to be read in time. Featured books by her club include bestsellers like Eva Babitz’s Sex and Fury and proven classics.

