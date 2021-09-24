5 technologies that turned out to be important during my remote work

Sergey Dmitriev, the head of one of the Microsoft departments, has compiled his list of technologies that made his work on the “remote” easier, safer and more productive. Go!

Confidence in data protection

The first and most important thing for me both in work and in life in general is safety in the broadest sense of the word. This also applies to working with data and secure collaboration, secure connection to the corporate network. Even one insecure device on a production network can wreak havoc on an entire organization. I feel much more comfortable knowing that the latest security updates are installed and the right protection services are turned on.

For example, I’m talking about BitLocker, which protects data on a drive in case the device is stolen or lost. By the way, to log in to the system, I have not entered a password for a long time, but use Windows Hello. Conveniently, my laptop has a fingerprint scanner.

Long battery life

I work with over 20 countries in different time zones. Sometimes during the whole day I have almost continuous online meetings, and it is important for me to always be in touch, wherever I am at that moment. And I’m not always at home and appreciate my laptop, which will not run out of power at the most inopportune moment.

By the way, nowadays there are many models of Windows laptops for work that can easily “cover” a typical 8-hour workday. More and more devices with even longer operating times appear on the market, operating 10, 12 and even 20 hours. Not depending on a nearby outlet is important, even though most telecommuters work from home.

Lightness and flexibility of the working device

It is also important for me both at work and in life to use equipment that is pleasant to pick up. When you sit down to work at a modern device in a beautiful case made of high-quality materials, personally, my mood even rises, and with it my productivity.

When you spend half a day with your “office friend”, you constantly carry the device with you, you begin to appreciate the lightness, and the build quality, and “resistant” materials. And when the device can adapt to the place and situation in which you work (I’m talking about a convertible laptop with Windows), then its advantage becomes its flexibility, when even in an inconvenient place for a regular laptop (for example, on an airplane), the device can be used comfortably.

Effective work with documents

I want to highlight the features of Microsoft Office that made my collaboration with colleagues easier. This is not a ranked “top”, I will describe what I remember first. The first is @mentions in Outlook emails. In correspondence there are always many requests or tasks for specific people, and for example, when I need to draw the attention of a specific colleague in my team, I write his name in the text of the letter with @ at the beginning and he is immediately added to the “To” field and sees this letter in the number of letters mentioning him.

Also, of course, this is collaboration with documents in OneDrive (and a convenient choice of view, when, working with one Excel spreadsheet at the same time, everyone can filter the data without interfering with the others). Well, if we talk about the visual appeal of documents, this is, of course, the transition of Transformations and Constructor in PowerPoint, as well as the so-called so-called Office 365 / Microsoft 365 that have recently appeared in Office 365 / Microsoft 365. “Stock” photos and videos – thousands of high-quality photos with convenient search, which can be used to quickly design a slide or illustrate an idea.

Video calls and teamwork

Of course, the main tool in which we have been working for these one and a half years is Microsoft Teams. I will leave out all the variety of possibilities (and Teams can be called “all-in-one for teamwork” – from chats to collaborative document editing, from setting tasks to tracking workloads and much more). I will dwell only on the experience of video conferencing.

For hundreds of hours, my colleagues and I communicated remotely, showing each other not only presentations and Excel spreadsheets, but also ourselves. Blurring and then replacing the background on video calls proved to be very useful from the very beginning. Now, probably, you won’t surprise anyone with this, but Teams was able to blur the background back in 2018, and when we started working from home, it turned out to be super useful. Moreover, on the basis of this opportunity, the “joint mode” works and at our meetings with colleagues we have repeatedly taken “group photos” in this format.

And once again about the devices. To be honest, I don’t really like to communicate in a headset, and when the situation allows, I use the microphones and speakers built into my work laptop. And from experience – I have never heard comments so that I was hard to hear. Which can also be attributed to the advantages of my modern working device.

By the way, Teams now has intelligent noise reduction, which is also very useful when working remotely, whether from home or from a cafe.