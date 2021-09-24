A new smartphone-book appeared on the market (photo)

The company has emphasized that Windows 11 is already preinstalled on all devices.

Photo: Microsoft

The first to introduce a tablet Surface Pro 8 with 13-inch display and 120 Hz refresh rate. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with 32GB of RAM, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 5MP front camera and a 10MP main camera. There is also support for Dolby Atmos sound technology. The manufacturer promises up to 16 hours of battery life.

Price – 1100 dollars (80,000 rubles at the exchange rate).

More budget option – tablet Surface go 3 with 10.5-inch display. The novelty is available in versions with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and Core i3-10100Y processors and, compared to the previous generation, noticeably wins in performance – it is improved by 60%. There are options with 4/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal memory.

Photo: Microsoft

The tablet itself is more suitable for everyday use, the battery should last for a day.

The price for a model with Wi-Fi is from $ 400 (30,000 rubles at the exchange rate).

Photo: Microsoft

Surface Pro X Tablet is an updated version of the lightweight Surface Pro X, presented a year ago, with LTE connectivity and an ARM-based Surface SQ2 processor. The novelty has lost support for cellular LTE, which made the device cheaper.

Price – $ 900 (65,500 rubles at the exchange rate).

Perhaps the most anticipated novelty was Surface Duo 2 – a new generation of smartphone folding like a book.

Photo: Microsoft

The novelty is equipped with two 8.3-inch PixelSense Fusion displays with a screen refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, a Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G support, a triple camera and stereo sound. There is also an NFC chip for contactless payments.

Microsoft came up with an interesting solution in terms of games on a smartphone-book. According to the company, about 150 games have been adapted in such a way that one smartphone screen can be used as a controller, the other for displaying a game.

The smartphone is available in two colors, price – $ 1,500 (109,200 rubles at the exchange rate)… Its closest competitor by form factor sells more expensively:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G • RAM: 12 GB • Internal memory: 256 GB All offers

The last of the important new products was the top-end convertible laptop Surface Laptop Studio with a 14.4-inch screen and a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels. It can be used both as a laptop with a keyboard and as a tablet. The company calls it “the culmination of years of Surface innovation – in hinges, displays, silicone and more“.

Photo: Microsoft

The convertible laptop is presented in two variations: with a Core i5 (no discrete graphics card) and a Core i7 with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The device is suitable for developers, creative professionals, designers and gamers. The manufacturer promises up to 19 hours of battery life. The screen is touch-sensitive, there is a touchpad and support for the Surface Slim Pen 2. From connections there is a connector Thunderbolt 4.

The price for the version with Core i5 with 16/256 GB of memory is $ 1,600 (116,200 rubles at the exchange rate), for the Core i7 with 32 GB / 2TB – $ 3100 (225,300 rubles at the exchange rate).

Of the accessories, they showed a computer mouse, which is 20% recycled plastic collected in the ocean. There was also a set of stickers and keyboard shortcuts for the visually impaired Surface Adaptive Kit.

Photo: Microsoft

All new items will go on sale on October 5

