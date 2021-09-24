A trailer for the “Wild Mountain Thyme” melodrama with Emily Blunt and Christopher Walken has appeared on the network

The film was the first in twelve years to direct Oscar winner John Patrick Shanley, author of the drama Doubt, the thriller Survive and the comedy In the Power of the Moon. The plot revolves around the relationship between Irish farmer Rosemary Muldoon and her neighbor Anthony Reilly, whose father plans to sell the family home to his American nephew.

A trailer for the “Wild Mountain Thyme” melodrama has appeared on the network. The video appeared on the YouTube channel of the Bleecker Street film company.

Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken and John Hamm starred in the film, which the film company calls “a comedic, touching and insanely romantic story.” The film is based on Shanley’s play Beyond Mullingar, premiered on Broadway in 2014.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s columnists, the play is filled with “melancholic humor and a deep longing for heart, home, land, faith and a sense of belonging,” and its characters are “delightful, prickly and often bitter, but full of feelings.”

The film adaptation of the work will be released on December 11. The film will be shown in Russia in March. Also in the spring, Emily Blunt will appear on the screens in the sequel to the horror film A Quiet Place, the third part of which was announced the day before.