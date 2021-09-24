A unified online voting system will appear in Russia by the next elections :: Politics :: RBC

Moscow’s experience will be used, but there will be no opportunity to re-vote on the federal platform. Earlier, the capital’s Public Headquarters explained the delay in the publication of the results by the large number of citizens who voted again.

Photo: Sergey Vedyashkin / AGN “Moscow”



By the next federal elections in Russia, a unified online voting system will be created. The head of the commission, Ella Pamfilova, announced this at a meeting of the CEC.

“Of course, at the next federal elections there will already be a single base. What has been accumulated in Moscow will not dissolve anywhere, will not go away, they will continue to develop on their platform what they are doing now in various aspects of Moscow, city life. I think that what Moscow has worked out will organically enter our common piggy bank and, of course, federal elections will be held according to a common rule on a single platform, ”Pamfilova explained.

At the same time, there will be no option to “change your mind” on the federal platform of online voting. The head of the CEC explained that on the Moscow platform, this option was “very voluminous.” At the same time, she recalled that federal legislation does not provide for the possibility of re-voting.

During the 2021 elections, the e-voting function was available in seven regions: Moscow, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Yaroslavl and Murmansk regions, as well as in Sevastopol.

Data for the regions, without the capital, appeared by the evening of September 19. However, the data for Moscow were released only on September 20 at about 18:00. The head of the public headquarters for observing the elections in the capital, Alexei Venediktov, attributed the delay to the large number of voters.

The material is being supplemented.