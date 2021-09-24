A well-known insider revealed a huge plus of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Launched in early 2021, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note phone to support the S Pen. But he has one drawback – there is no place for the stylus in the smartphone, so in order not to lose the S Pen, you need to buy special cover. In its successor, Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to new data, Samsung will solve this problem, GSMArena.com reports.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Due to the built-in slot, the smartphone itself will become wider. In addition, it is possible that the corners of the S22 Ultra will become less rounded than in the smartphone of the previous generation. This will make it look more like a rectangular Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra (left) has a more angular design than the S21 Ultra (right). Photo: gsmarena.com

Despite the need to free up space for the stylus in the body of the smartphone, the source writes that the battery capacity will remain the same. – 5000 mAh. The same battery is in the S21 Ultra, while the Note20 Ultra has a capacity of only 4500 mAh. Earlier it was also reported that the most expensive smartphone of the new generation S will support 45W fast charging.

There are no images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that can confirm the details of the built-in stylus slot. They will appear by the end of the year, closer to the expected announcement of the line. – January 2022.

